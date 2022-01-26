Biden declines to weigh in on Breyer retirement

President Biden declined to weigh in on the news Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, instead deferring to Breyer, who plans to announce his retirement at the White House as early as tomorrow, sources say.
“Every justice has the right to decide what he or she is going to do, and announce that on their own,” Biden told reporters in the State Dining Room Wednesday. “There’s been no announcement from Justice Breyer — let him make whatever statement he is going to make, and I'll be happy to talk about it later,” the President said.
Biden then returned to the program at today’s CEO Meeting at the White House, turning to Tom Linebarger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cummins, joking, “Do you want to go to the Supreme Court, Tom?”
“I’m going to defer on that one,” Linebarger responded, before starting his remarks.
1 hr 14 min ago
Senate Judiciary Chair Durbin says he will move Biden's nominee "expeditiously" through committee
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett
Senate Judiciary Chair Sen. Dick Durbin promised to move President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer “expeditiously” through the committee.
“I thank Justice Breyer for his decades serving the Court and the nation. He has been a trusted voice on the bench with a first-rate legal mind," Durbin said in a statement. “With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice. I look forward to moving the President’s nominee expeditiously through the Committee.”
Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to keep pledge to pick a Black woman for Supreme Court
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Lawmakers are starting to react to the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. Several Democratic lawmakers are tweeting that President Biden should pick a Black woman to fill the vacant seat after Breyer leaves the bench.
The White House has not released any statements on Biden's next steps yet but the President said during the campaign trail that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
As recently as June 30, 2020, for example, Biden said, “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well.”
Here are some of the reactions to the Breyer news from members of Congress:
Sen. Patty Murray of Washington:
Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida:
Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan:
Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York:
Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois:
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts:
Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri:
Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois:
Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland:
Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin:
59 min ago
Breyer informed Biden of his retirement decision last week, sources say
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Wolf Blitzer and Phil Mattingly
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer informed President Biden of his decision to retire last week, two sources familiar with the conversation told CNN.
He's expected to formally announce his retirement at a White House event with Biden as early as tomorrow.
Biden will speak about his 40 year friendship with Breyer. Earlier, Breyer will inform his Supreme Court colleagues of his decision, two sources tell CNN.
Watch CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic explain why Breyer chose to announce his retirement now:
1 hr 23 min ago
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he expects Democrats to remain united to replace Breyer
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, reacted to the Stephen Breyer retirement news on Wednesday, praising the Supreme Court justices and also noting that he expects Democrats to remain united to replace Breyer on the court.
“Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court,” Graham said.
Graham has voted for Democratic Supreme Court nominees in the past, including Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Read his full statement:
“I appreciate Justice Breyer’s service to our nation. “He has always been a scholar and a gentleman whose record on the Supreme Court is solidly in the liberal camp. “Justice Breyer has always shown great respect for the institution and his colleagues, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life. “As to his replacement: If all Democrats hang together – which I expect they will – they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support. “Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court.”
1 hr 23 min ago
Schumer says Biden's SCOTUS pick will get a "prompt hearing" and be confirmed with "all deliberate speed"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday reacted to the news of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, writing that American owes Breyer “an enormous debt of gratitude."
Schumer also vowed that President Biden’s nominee to replace Breyer will be confirmed with “all deliberate speed.”
Here's Schumer's full statement:
“For virtually his entire adult life, including a quarter century on the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen Breyer has served his country with the highest possible distinction. He is, and always has been, a model jurist. He embodies the best qualities and highest ideals of American justice: knowledge, wisdom, fairness, humility, restraint. His work and his decisions as an Associate Justice on the biggest issues of our time – including voting rights, the environment, women’s reproductive freedom, and most recently, health care and the Affordable Care Act – were hugely consequential. America owes Justice Breyer an enormous debt of gratitude. “President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”
5 min ago
Here are the SCOTUS confirmations that Biden presided over as Judiciary Committee chairman
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Through his long career as a member of US Congress, President Biden presided over many Supreme Court confirmations when he served as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
Here's a list:
September 1987 — Robert Bork (failed)
December 1987 — Anthony Kennedy
September 1990 — David Souter
September/October 1991 — Clarence Thomas
July 1993 — Ruth Bader Ginsberg
July 1994 — Stephen Breyer
1 hr 16 min ago
A look back at Justice Stephen Breyer's nearly 30 years on the Supreme Court
From CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Ariane de Vogue and Maureen Chowdhury
Justice Stephen Breyer, a consistently liberal-leaning vote on the Supreme Court, is set to announce his retirement this week after serving nearly 28 years.
Breyer, age 83, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1994 and sworn in on Aug. 3, 1994.
With an unflappable belief in the US system of government and a pragmatic view of the law, he has served nearly three decades on the bench.
Breyer has sought to focus the law on how it could work for the average citizen. He was no firebrand and was quick to say that the Supreme Court couldn't solve all of society's problems. He often stressed that the court shouldn't be seen as part of the political branches but recognized that certain opinions could be unpopular.
"It is wrong to think of the court as another political institution," Breyer told an audience at Harvard Law School in 2021."It is doubly wrong to think of its members as junior league politicians," he said.
"If the public sees judges as 'politicians in robes,'" he warned, "its confidence in the courts, and in the rule of law itself, can only diminish, diminishing the court's power, including its power to act as a 'check' on the other branches."
Breyer is known for his support for a woman's right to have a legal abortion, which became a point of controversy when he was given an award by Fordham University, a Jesuit school.
In 2015, in the case Glossip v. Gross,Breyer raised the question of whether the death penalty is unconstitutional in a 40-page minority dissenting opinion, which late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined. The judges voted 5-4 to uphold the use of a controversial drug for lethal injection in executions.
Early in his career, Breyer was law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg from 1964-1965.
Breyer was also special assistant to the assistant attorney general at the US Department of Justice from 1965 to 1967.
Breyer was a former assistant prosecutor during the Watergate hearings in the 1970s.
A little over a decade before he was sworn in to the Supreme Court, Breyer served as chief counsel for the US Senate Judiciary Committee from 1979 to 1980 and served as a judge for the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit from 1981 to 1990. Breyer served as the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
On the campaign trail, President Biden vowed that if he were to get a vacancy he would fill it with a Black woman, which would represent a historic first for the high court. Potential candidates include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, who was confirmed last year to the powerful DC-based appellate court. She once served as a law clerk for Breyer and also worked as an assistant federal public defender and served on the US Sentencing Commission.
Breyer is expected to stay on until the end of the term and until a replacement is confirmed.
1 hr 58 min ago
Democrats confident on chances Biden's nominee to replace Breyer could be confirmed, sources say
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Democrats are confident that whomever President Biden picks as his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will receive enough votes to get confirmed, according to senior Democratic sources.
That's because of both the math and the history. Since Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell pushed through a change in filibuster rules in 2017, it just requires a party-line, simple majority vote to advance a Supreme Court nominee.
In the 50-50 Senate, all Democrats need to stay united with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has a long history of deferring to Presidents who make picks to the federal bench and the executive branch — backing two of three of then-President Trump's choices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He opposed Amy Coney Barrett because her confirmation vote was too close to the 2020 election.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, another key Democratic moderate, has also sided with Biden on nominations.
And there's a strong likelihood that Biden could win over some key GOP swing votes, such as Sen. Susan Collins, who voted for then-President Obama's choices of Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Sen. Lindsey Graham did as well. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a Trump-inspired GOP challenger this year, also voted against Kavanaugh.
Of course, once the nomination is made and the vetting process occurs, the dynamics can certainly change.