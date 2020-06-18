Generally a conservative, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal judges in a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling to block the Trump administration from ending DACA.
Joan Biskupic, a CNN legal analyst who wrote a book on Chief Justice Roberts, said his decision on DACA does not give any insight on his views on other social policy decisions going forward.
“I do not think that this decision gives us any hint or guidance going forward on more social policy sort of decisions,” Biskupic explained. “When he flips over, it tends to be in these big politically charged… kind of questions, and that's where the pattern is. They tend to be more political and more having to do with the office of the presidency.”
While this does not give a hint at upcoming Supreme Court cases like on the issue of abortion, Biskupic said this DACA ruling can be paired with his older decisions on Obamacare as well as the citizenship question on the 2020 census.
However, she pointed out that Chief Justice Roberts is the most likely justice to "inch over to the left" in this political climate in the US.
“John Roberts, of everyone in the five Justice conservative majority, is the one who is most likely to inch over to the left. First of all, because of his ideology but also because of his role as Chief Justice, trying to steady the court, in a very polarized time in America," she said.
She added: “He's so aware of the fact that he's now dealing with these two Trump appointees. He's dealing with an administration that has pushed some very, very hard line positions.”