Supreme Court blocks Trump's attempt to end DACA

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:43 a.m. ET, June 18, 2020
1 min ago

Here's what the Chief Justice wrote in the opinion

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion that was delivered this morning ruling that the Trump Administration illegally rescinded DACA. Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court to give this case a 5-4 vote.

The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow the DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program that offers them work authorization and temporary protection from deportation. 

Here's some of what Roberts wrote in the opinion:

“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that the Acting Secretary did violate the APA, and that the rescission must be vacated,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “The basic rule here is clear: An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow DHS to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision.”
Roberts continued, saying “we do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.’ Chenery II, 332 U. S., at 207. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”

The Chief Justice wrote, "The basic rule here is clear: An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow DHS to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision."

"For the reasons that follow, we conclude that the Acting Secretary did violate the APA, and that the rescission must be vacated."

1 min ago

United We Dream reacts to SCOTUS decision: "Our fight is not done"

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez 

United We Dream, an advocacy group for young immigrants, reacted in a statement to today's Supreme Court ruling, saying that the decision does not "mean Trump can’t rescind the program in the future."

"While this win will bring temporary relief to immigrant youth and our families who have been living in limbo since Trump ended DACA in 2017, our fight is not done," Greisa Martinez Rosas, DACA recipient and deputy executive director of United We Dream Action, said. "Immigrant young people of United We Dream will continue to push back against injustice in its many forms including white supremacy and anti-Blackness, which keep all people from living freely, safely and joyfully."

She continued: "DACA was possible because immigrant youth imagined and demanded it. Today’s ruling is another reminder that when people directly impacted are those pushing for solutions, that's when transformational change happens.”

9 min ago

How the 9 Supreme Court justices ruled on DACA

In a 5-4 ruling today, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Here's who ruled that Trump administration acted unlawfully in rescinding DACA:

  • John Roberts
  • Stephen Breyer
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  • Elena Kagan
  • Sonia Sotomayor

And here's who ruled that the Trump administration did not unlawfully:

  • Samuel Alito
  • Neil M. Gorsuch
  • Brett M. Kavanaugh
  • Clarence Thomas 

Today's opinion marks the second time in a week when the Supreme Court — bolstered with two of Trump’s nominees — has ruled against the Trump administration.

On Monday, the court ruled that federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

11 min ago

Here is how DACA ended up in the Supreme Court

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Before today's ruling in the Supreme Court, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had been in limbo for years.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump, who made immigration his signature issue, pledged to end the program, arguing that the executive action that brought the program to fruition was an overreach of authority.

A few months into his presidency, and with a lawsuit looming, Trump followed through on that campaign promise, calling for the wind down of protections.

Legislative roots

In 2001, Sens. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah, and Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, introduced the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, also known as the DREAM Act. It sought to provide young undocumented immigrants a pathway to legal status and earned the group of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children the moniker "Dreamers."

Since then, there have been several iterations of the measure that — while different to some degree —seek to put the group on a path toward legal status.

Democrats and Republicans have been sympathetic to the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, many of whom were under the age of 10.

Democrats tried to strike a deal with Trump to keep protections in late 2017, but it fell through. Other attempts to extend protections have popped up since then, including Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard's "Dream and Promise Act," which puts the so-called "Dreamers" on a pathway to legal status. The bill passed the House this year, but is likely to face an uphill-battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The give and take between Democrats and Republicans over "Dreamers" has made it difficult to achieve a bipartisan compromise. Trump himself has also flip flopped on the issue.

Using executive action

Many undocumented immigrants who fall under this group are unable to obtain legal status on their own because they were either brought into the country illegally or they overstayed their visas. That often precludes them from becoming a lawful permanent resident because one of the requirements is having entered — and resided in — the country legally.

In June 2012, then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano issued a memo directing the heads of immigration agencies within the Department of Homeland Security to defer enforcement against undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children who meet certain criteria and create a program for them to apply.

Obama announced the inception of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program thereafter.

As of April 2019, the majority of DACA recipients are from Mexico and Central America, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The average age of the program's beneficiaries is 25 years old.

12 min ago

Supreme Court’s decision on DACA is a delay, not a deliverance, Jefrrey Toobin says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

However, Jeffrey Toobin says the issue of DACA in itself remains complicated.

“This is a delay. It is not a deliverance,” he said. “This is yet another example of the stakes of the election in November because with this road map, if the president is reelected, he now can overturn DACA if he wants to,” he added.

The decision is a blow to the Trump administration, as immigration reform has been a lynchpin of President Trump’s agenda.

It means that for now, participants in the program can continue to work in the United States without fear of deportation. However, the Trump administration could move, again, to try to rescind the program, but this time the administration will have to provide a better explanation grounded in policy for its reason for termination.

In the big picture, Toobin says it is a “tremendous relief to the 700,000 people, most of whom never knew any country except the United States.”

19 min ago

What you need to know about DACA and Dreamers

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet, Susannah Cullinane and Tal Kopan

Today the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Here's what you need to know about the program and the beneficiaries, known as Dreamers.

Who's been protected by DACA?

These are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as Dreamers. Around 700,000 young adults are currently protected under the DACA program.

To be eligible, applicants had to have arrived in the US before age 16 and have lived there since June 15, 2007. They could not have been older than 30 when the Department of Homeland Security enacted the policy in 2012.

Among the accepted applicants, Mexico is by far the biggest country of origin, followed by El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

What does DACA do for them?

DACA recipients have been able to come out of the shadows and obtain valid driver's licenses, enroll in college and legally secure jobs. They also pay income taxes.

The program didn't give them a path to become US citizens or even legal permanent residents — something immigrant rights advocates have criticized, saying it left people in limbo.

How long does the deferral last?

Under DACA, Dreamers were able to apply to defer deportation and legally reside in the US for two years. After that, they could apply for renewal.

23 min ago

Read the Supreme Court's full DACA decision

The Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

We're going through the decision and adding highlights — as well as reaction from DC and around the country — here. But if you'd like to read the decision yourself, you can do that here,

28 min ago

Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling will allow DACA to continue

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. 

The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow the DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program that offers them work authorization and temporary protection from deportation. 

“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that the Acting Secretary did violate the APA, and that the rescission must be vacated,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

He added: “The basic rule here is clear: An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow DHS to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision.”

32 min ago

Supreme Court rules that Trump administration illegally rescinded DACA

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court just blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. 