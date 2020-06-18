SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion that was delivered this morning ruling that the Trump Administration illegally rescinded DACA. Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court to give this case a 5-4 vote.
The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow the DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program that offers them work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.
Here's some of what Roberts wrote in the opinion:
“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that the Acting Secretary did violate the APA, and that the rescission must be vacated,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “The basic rule here is clear: An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow DHS to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision.”
Roberts continued, saying “we do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.’ Chenery II, 332 U. S., at 207. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”
