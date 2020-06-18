Before today's ruling in the Supreme Court, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had been in limbo for years.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump, who made immigration his signature issue, pledged to end the program, arguing that the executive action that brought the program to fruition was an overreach of authority.

A few months into his presidency, and with a lawsuit looming, Trump followed through on that campaign promise, calling for the wind down of protections.

Legislative roots

In 2001, Sens. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah, and Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, introduced the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, also known as the DREAM Act. It sought to provide young undocumented immigrants a pathway to legal status and earned the group of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children the moniker "Dreamers."

Since then, there have been several iterations of the measure that — while different to some degree —seek to put the group on a path toward legal status.

Democrats and Republicans have been sympathetic to the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, many of whom were under the age of 10.

Democrats tried to strike a deal with Trump to keep protections in late 2017, but it fell through. Other attempts to extend protections have popped up since then, including Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard's "Dream and Promise Act," which puts the so-called "Dreamers" on a pathway to legal status. The bill passed the House this year, but is likely to face an uphill-battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The give and take between Democrats and Republicans over "Dreamers" has made it difficult to achieve a bipartisan compromise. Trump himself has also flip flopped on the issue.

Using executive action

Many undocumented immigrants who fall under this group are unable to obtain legal status on their own because they were either brought into the country illegally or they overstayed their visas. That often precludes them from becoming a lawful permanent resident because one of the requirements is having entered — and resided in — the country legally.

In June 2012, then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano issued a memo directing the heads of immigration agencies within the Department of Homeland Security to defer enforcement against undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children who meet certain criteria and create a program for them to apply.

Obama announced the inception of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program thereafter.

As of April 2019, the majority of DACA recipients are from Mexico and Central America, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The average age of the program's beneficiaries is 25 years old.