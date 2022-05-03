State leaders propose legislation to protect right to abortion in California
From CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones
California leaders have announced a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would protect the right to abortion in California after a draft of a majority Supreme Court opinion circulated that would overturn Roe v. Wade Monday.
“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight,” California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a joint news release.
“California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state. We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”
1 min ago
Chief Justice John Roberts did not appear to support a complete overturning of Roe v. Wade
From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Ariane de Vogue and Joan Biskupic
It appears that five justices would be voting to overturn Roe. Chief Justice John Roberts did not want to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning he would have dissented from part of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion, sources tell CNN, likely with the court's three liberals.
That would mean that the five conservative justices that would make up the majority overturning Roe are Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Roberts is willing, however, to uphold the Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, CNN has learned. Under current law, government cannot interfere with a women's choice to terminate a pregnancy before about 23 weeks, when a fetus could live outside the womb.
5 min ago
Here's what the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade says
From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Ariane de Vogue and Joan Biskupic
In a stunning breach of Supreme Court confidentiality and secrecy, Politico has obtained what it calls a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade.
In the draft opinion, Alito writes that Roe "must be overruled."
"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote. He said that Roe was "egregiously wrong from the start" and that its reasoning was "exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."
He added, "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's representatives."
"That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand," he said, according to the draft.
CNN has not independently confirmed the document's authenticity. Politico says it has authenticated the draft.
Things to remember: The final opinion has not been released and votes and language can change before opinions are formally released. The opinion in this case is not expected to be published until late June.
According to the draft, the court would overturn Roe v. Wade's holding of a federal constitutional right to an abortion. The opinion would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades and transform the landscape of women's reproductive health in America.