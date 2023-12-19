Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during a private service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Monday. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP

The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was honored Monday morning at the Supreme Court during a ceremony in which she was lauded for her collegiality on the bench, role as a moderate jurist and status as the first woman to serve on the court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor drew on past statements by various justices who often spoke glowingly about O’Connor.

“My friend Clarence once described Sandra as the ‘glue of this court.’ I agree. She brought us all together,” Sotomayor said, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sotomayor, who at one point described O’Connor as her “life role model,” spoke about the “gravity” she felt when O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan for a seat on the court during a time that women were severely underrepresented in state courts and the legal industry at-large.

“I knew that Sandra would open the door for women in the law and serve as an inspiration to girls across the country,” Sotomayor said. “Today, I know she is smiling, knowing that four sisters serve on her court.”

“For the four of us and for so many others of every background and aspiration, Sandra was a living example that women could take on any challenge, could more than hold their own in spaces dominated by men and could do so with grace,” Sotomayor said.

The ceremony, held at the court Monday morning, was attended by all nine current justices, as well as retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and members of O’Connor’s family.

The late justice laid in repose at the Supreme Court Monday and members of the public were invited to pay their respects to her there. An private, invitation-only funeral service will take place for O’Connor Tuesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Rev. Jane Fahey, a former O’Connor clerk, also paid tribute to her former boss’ “lessons in meaningful work, loving relationship and zest for life.”

“Hers was a lifetime appointment, but ours was the gift of her lifelong investment in us, not just as lawyers, but as full human beings,” she said.