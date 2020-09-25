Throughout her more than 27 years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg became a trailblazer for women's rights and a role model to generations. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the highest court, after Sandra Day O'Connor.
The lawmakers waved goodbye as the hearse carrying her casket drove away from the US Capitol.
3:58 p.m. ET, September 25, 2020
Snapchat launches augmented reality tribute to Ginsburg
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza
Snapchat teamed up with the National Constitution Center to launch an augmented reality tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday.
When Snapchatters visit the US Capitol, they will have an opportunity to learn more about Ginsburg, her legacy and the Constitution.
The tribute can be found by pointing Snapchat’s camera – the primary screen when the app is opened – at the Capitol building and tapping on the screen.
Using a type of technology called Landmarker Lenses that weaves together an augmented reality experience into the physical world, a viewer will see one of Ginsburg’s quotes in which she described how she would like to be remembered written in the sky above the Capitol, and on the building itself, Snapchat told CNN.
"Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has,” the quote reads.
The quote comes from a 2015 interview that aired on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”
Following the quote, a ray of light appears on Snapchatters’ screens, shining on the Capitol dome.
According to Snapchat, Snapchatters can then tap on the lens to learn more information provided by the National Constitution Center.
"We were honored to partner with the National Constitution Center on this augmented reality experience to honor Justice Ginsburg's legacy, using the power of her words,” Sofia Gross, public policy manager at Snap, told CNN.
The tribute will remain on the app through Oct. 2.
Snapchat launched their landmark lenses in 2019. In addition to the US Capitol, Snapchat landmarks include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Flatiron Building in New York City and the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
12:35 p.m. ET, September 25, 2020
Senior defense and military leaders pay their respects to Justice Ginsburg
From CNN's Barbara Starr and Austen Bundy
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, led a Pentagon delegation to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the US Capitol.
Ginsburg died last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for more than 27 years.
From CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett, Nicky Robertson and Austen Bundy
During Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's services in the US Capitol Friday, CNN spotted only a handful of Republicans paying their respects to the late justice.
The only republican senator that CNN spotted was Mike Enzi of Wyoming. Two other Republican lawmakers were spotted, including Rep. Debbie Lesko and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not attend the event, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was not spotted at the event either.
McConnell's office declined to comment as to why he didn't attend. McCarthy's spokesperson did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Some Republicans did pay their respects while she was lying in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday. McConnell also delivered oral remarks from the Senate floor praising her legacy this week.
The House and the Senate are not in session today so many lawmakers have already traveled home for the weekend. CNN did spot many Democratic senators and House members attending the ceremony.
Ginsburg’s trainer Bryant Johnson stopped and did pushups when he paid his respects in front of the casket.
Ginsburg, who is the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the US Capitol, was there for roughly three hours.
12:23 p.m. ET, September 25, 2020
Harris on Justice Ginsburg: “She broke so many barriers… knowing that people like me could follow”
From CNN’s Ted Barrett
Leaving the US Capitol after attending the ceremony to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Kamala Harris spoke briefly about Ginsburg’s impact on the country and on her personally by helping clear a path for her candidacy.
“Today I’m just really thinking about RBG. I really am. I was just with her family so at this point I’m really just reflecting, on [a bit unclear but sounds like “her personally”]. All that she stood for,” Harris said. “I think it’s actually really it’s very important I think that in the midst of being 39 days away from the election that we honor one of the greatest Americans, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in terms of all that she did, all that she inspired, all that she empowered both legally and just in terms of the way she lived her life.”
Harris agreed that Ginsburg had cleared a path for her.
“Because she first of all made America see what leadership looks like and in the law, in terms of public service and she broke so many barriers and I know she did it intentionally knowing that people like me could follow,” she said.
Harris declined to discuss the peaceful transfer of power or other news of the day saying she wanted to keep the focus on Ginsburg.
12:06 p.m. ET, September 25, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer did push-ups in his final respects
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, did three push-ups as he paid his final respects to the late justice inside the US Capitol.
"Wonderful memories" Joe Biden says of Justice Ginsburg as he departs ceremony
From CNN’s Kristin Wilson
“It was like when I met her when I did her hearing. I was the chairman of the committee when she was confirmed,” Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden said of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Wonderful memories.”
Jill and Joe Biden attended the US Capitol ceremony to honor the legendary jurist.
11:19 a.m. ET, September 25, 2020
Pelosi: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg: petite in size, monumental in impact"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in state at the US Capitol. Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person in history to do so there.
Read a portion of Pelosi's statement:
“On behalf of the United States Congress, it is my sad honor to welcome so many who loved Justice Ginsburg to this celebration of her life here in the United States Capitol. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: petite in size, monumental in impact. Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who strive to build a better future for our children. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon, whose towering intellect, tenacity and devotion to our nation’s Founding ideals of equality and justice inspired millions around the world. We see that appreciation reflected in the countless letters, flowers and tributes that blanketed the front of the Supreme Court after her passing: an extraordinary outpouring of love and support from Americans from across the country."
11:14 a.m. ET, September 25, 2020
CNN's Ariane de Vogue on Ginsburg's love for music and the private opera gatherings she would host
CNN's Ariane de Vogue shared an anecdote about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's love for American operatic soprano Denyce Graves and the private opera gatherings she would host at the court for a few guests.
"You can bet that justices like Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch who didn't know a lot about opera, they would be there, and they would sit there and listen. And when somebody like Denyce Graves would sing, Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn't often smile on the bench or in public appearances, she was kind of very serious. She would beam. And what's interesting, she'd often say, you know, 'I always wished that I could be a great diva, but alas, I couldn't sing.' So she loved music and you really saw that in that ceremony."
Graves performed "American Anthem” in today's memorial, accompanied by pianist Laura Ward.