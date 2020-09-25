Courtesy Snapchat

Snapchat teamed up with the National Constitution Center to launch an augmented reality tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday.

When Snapchatters visit the US Capitol, they will have an opportunity to learn more about Ginsburg, her legacy and the Constitution.

The tribute can be found by pointing Snapchat’s camera – the primary screen when the app is opened – at the Capitol building and tapping on the screen.

Using a type of technology called Landmarker Lenses that weaves together an augmented reality experience into the physical world, a viewer will see one of Ginsburg’s quotes in which she described how she would like to be remembered written in the sky above the Capitol, and on the building itself, Snapchat told CNN.

"Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has,” the quote reads.

The quote comes from a 2015 interview that aired on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Following the quote, a ray of light appears on Snapchatters’ screens, shining on the Capitol dome.

According to Snapchat, Snapchatters can then tap on the lens to learn more information provided by the National Constitution Center.

"We were honored to partner with the National Constitution Center on this augmented reality experience to honor Justice Ginsburg's legacy, using the power of her words,” Sofia Gross, public policy manager at Snap, told CNN.

The tribute will remain on the app through Oct. 2.

Snapchat launched their landmark lenses in 2019. In addition to the US Capitol, Snapchat landmarks include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Flatiron Building in New York City and the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.