Bipartisan group of female senators give Justice Ginsburg a final farewell 

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried following ceremonies honoring Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol on September 25 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was joined by a bipartisan group of female lawmakers from the House and Senate to bid farewell to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket departed the US Capitol.

Earlier this morning, Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person in history to lie in state in the building.

Throughout her more than 27 years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg became a trailblazer for women's rights and a role model to generations. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the highest court, after Sandra Day O'Connor.

The lawmakers waved goodbye as the hearse carrying her casket drove away from the US Capitol.

