Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns for the final time to the Supreme Court this morning, and an army of more than a hundred of her former clerks will meet the casket and accompany it up the stone steps leading to the great hall.

Besides her family and written opinions, Ginsburg's clerks are her most lasting legacy. They began their tenures as young inexperienced lawyers and emerged with unparalleled legal credentials that will mark their resumes for a lifetime: Supreme Court clerk.

But for many, working for Ginsburg wasn't just a legal lesson. She also instilled the notion that women could have it all, but maybe not at the same time. She praised her "life partner," her husband, Marty, "the only man," she would say, who "cared that I had a brain."

You can read more about Ginsburg's clerks and the impact the late justice had on them here.

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clerks wait for her casket on the steps of the Supreme Court