The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just arrived at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Several of her clerks are serving as pallbearers to bring the casket up the court's steps, and even more of the clerks are lining the steps.
About 120 clarks out of 169 will gather at the court today.
12 min ago
More than 100 of Ginsburg's former clerks will meet her casket at the Supreme Court steps today
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns for the final time to the Supreme Court this morning, and an army of more than a hundred of her former clerks will meet the casket and accompany it up the stone steps leading to the great hall.
Besides her family and written opinions, Ginsburg's clerks are her most lasting legacy. They began their tenures as young inexperienced lawyers and emerged with unparalleled legal credentials that will mark their resumes for a lifetime: Supreme Court clerk.
But for many, working for Ginsburg wasn't just a legal lesson. She also instilled the notion that women could have it all, but maybe not at the same time. She praised her "life partner," her husband, Marty, "the only man," she would say, who "cared that I had a brain."
Trump will visit SCOTUS tomorrow to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump will visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a White House official says.
Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Court on Wednesday and Thursday before a private internment at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
Trump has said he will announce a nominee to replace her on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
1 hr 5 min ago
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make history on Friday
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the US Capitol when her casket is placed in National Statuary Hall on Friday, according to congressional historians.
The historic event, which was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, will feature a formal ceremony for invited guests only because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lying in state is a tribute reserved for the most distinguished government officials and military officers, while lying in honor is a distinction given to private citizens.
1 hr 11 min ago
Americans can pay their respects to Ginsburg at the Supreme Court today and tomorrow
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg's body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on today and tomorrow so that members of the public can pay their respects, the court announced on Monday.
The casket will arrive in front of the Supreme Court just before 9:30 a.m. ET today and a private ceremony with family, close friends and the justices will take place in the Great Hall at the court.
After the ceremony, the casket will be moved under the portico at the top of the building's front steps.
Former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, lining the steps as the casket arrives.
A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.