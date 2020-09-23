Ginsburg was honored at the Supreme Court today. Here's what you need to know.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her final trip to the US Supreme Court this morning. She's lying in repose there today and tomorrow so Americans can pay their respects to the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court.
If you missed the ceremony this morning, here's what you need to know:
- Dozens of her clerks greeted her casket: About 120 of Ginsburg's 169 law clerks stood on the Supreme Court steps when her body arrived. Several of them served as pallbearers and brought her casket inside.
- From bookkeepers' daughter to justice: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts spoke at the ceremony, and recalled how Ginsburg's mother worked as a bookkeeper. "Ruth used to ask, 'What is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn and a Supreme Court Justice?' Her answer: 'One generation,'" he said.
- Presidents pay their respects: Former President Bill Clinton, who named Ginsburg to the court in 1993, visited her casket today. President Trump is expected to do the same tomorrow.
- What happens next: Ginsburg's body will be taken to the US Capitol on Friday, and she'll become the first woman in American history to lie in state there.