Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court for public viewing

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt honored Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in front of family, close friends and the other Supreme Court justices.

"To be born into a world that does not see you, that does not believe in your potential, that does not give you a path for opportunity or a clear path for education, and despite this, to be able to see beyond the world you are in, to imagine that something can be different — that is the job of a prophet," she said.

"And it is the rare prophet who not only imagines a new world, but also makes that new world a reality in her lifetime. This was the brilliance and vision of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Justice Ginsburg's legacy marked the path for "women and girls of all ages, who now know that no office is out of reach for their dreams," the rabbi said as she remembered the late justice's work on ensuring equal treatment for men and women.

"Nothing could stop Justice Ginsburg's unflagging devotion to this project. Not even cancer. Justice Ginsburg... from generation to generation. We promise to carry forward your legacy."

