Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court for public viewing
Following a private ceremony with family, close friends and the justices inside the Supreme Court's Great Hall, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket has been moved under the portico on the front steps for members of the public to pay their respects.
Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the US Capitol when her casket is placed in National Statuary Hall on Friday.
A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.
1 hr 34 min ago
Bill and Hillary Clinton pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at SCOTUS
From CNN’s Dan Merica and Elizabeth Hartfield
Bill and Hillary Clinton have arrived at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg today as the late justice lies in repose.
Bill Clinton named Ginsburg to the court in 1993. Hillary Clinton is said to have had an influence in the President picking the justice.
1 hr 38 min ago
CNN was live outside the Supreme Court where mourners are paying tribute to Justice Ginsburg
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
CNN’s Jessica Schneider was outside the Supreme Court where mourners are gathering to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose today and tomorrow.
On Friday, her body will be moved to the US Capitol building, and she will become the first woman to lie in state there. Ginsburg died last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for more than 27 years.
Watch here:
3 hr 10 min ago
Here's what will happen after this morning's ceremony honoring Ginsburg
Friends and family are remembering the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony inside the Supreme Court this morning.
Following the ceremony, the casket will be moved under the portico at the top of the building's front steps.
Mourners can pay their respects to Ginsburg as she lies in repose today and tomorrow. President Trump is expected to visit her casket tomorrow.
On Friday, Ginsburg's body will be moved to the US Capitol building, and she'll become the first woman to lie in state there.
A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.
3 hr 34 min ago
"We promise to carry forward your legacy," rabbi says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt honored Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in front of family, close friends and the other Supreme Court justices.
"To be born into a world that does not see you, that does not believe in your potential, that does not give you a path for opportunity or a clear path for education, and despite this, to be able to see beyond the world you are in, to imagine that something can be different — that is the job of a prophet," she said.
"And it is the rare prophet who not only imagines a new world, but also makes that new world a reality in her lifetime. This was the brilliance and vision of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."
Justice Ginsburg's legacy marked the path for "women and girls of all ages, who now know that no office is out of reach for their dreams," the rabbi said as she remembered the late justice's work on ensuring equal treatment for men and women.
"Nothing could stop Justice Ginsburg's unflagging devotion to this project. Not even cancer. Justice Ginsburg... from generation to generation. We promise to carry forward your legacy."
Watch the moment:
3 hr 33 min ago
Roberts describes how Ginsburg, a bookkeeper's daughter, rose to the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the "leading advocate" against gender-based discrimination as he remembered her life and legacy.
Roberts said Ginsburg's mother worked as a bookkeeper in Brooklyn.
"Ruth used to ask, 'What is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn and a Supreme Court Justice?' Her answer: 'One generation,'" he said.
Roberts described Ginsburg as "tough" and detailed the discrimination she faced as a woman in law.
"She chose the law, subjected the discrimination in laws school and the job market because she was a woman, Ruth would grow to become the leading advocate fighting such discrimination in court."
Watch the moment:
3 hr 56 min ago
Ginsburg honored in ceremony inside Supreme Court's Great Hall
A private ceremony with family, close friends and the other Supreme Court justices is taking place in the Great Hall at the court.
"Today we stand in mourning of the American hero, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of the Adas Israel Congregation said as she opened the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, the casket will be moved under the portico at the top of the building's front steps.
4 hr ago
Ginsburg's casket arrives at the Supreme Court
The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just arrived at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Several of her clerks are serving as pallbearers to bring the casket up the court's steps, and even more of the clerks are lining the steps.
About 120 clarks out of 169 will gather at the court today.
Watch:
4 hr 2 min ago
More than 100 of Ginsburg's former clerks will meet her casket at the Supreme Court steps today
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns for the final time to the Supreme Court this morning, and an army of more than a hundred of her former clerks will meet the casket and accompany it up the stone steps leading to the great hall.
Besides her family and written opinions, Ginsburg's clerks are her most lasting legacy. They began their tenures as young inexperienced lawyers and emerged with unparalleled legal credentials that will mark their resumes for a lifetime: Supreme Court clerk.
But for many, working for Ginsburg wasn't just a legal lesson. She also instilled the notion that women could have it all, but maybe not at the same time. She praised her "life partner," her husband, Marty, "the only man," she would say, who "cared that I had a brain."