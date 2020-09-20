President Trump moved to make the new Supreme Court vacancy a central issue in his reelection campaign, announcing Saturday he would name a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week "and it will be a woman."
Trump, who had been facing a potentially historic deficit with women voters in part because of their disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, addressed Ginsburg's death moments after he stepped on stage at his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Saturday night, calling her "a legal giant" whose "landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice, and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans."
As the crowd began chanting "Fill That Seat!" Trump said he had not made a final choice but was inclined to choose a woman — and then, with a theatrical flourish and no hint of irony, took a snap poll of the crowd to gauge whether they preferred a man or a woman to fill the seat of a justice who was an equal rights icon.
"It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman," Trump said, after the crowd overwhelmingly cheered for a female nominee. "I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list."
