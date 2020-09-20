Live TV
Remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:43 p.m. ET, September 20, 2020
1 hr 3 min ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural painted near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC

From CNN's Amanda Jackson

It took two artists one day to paint a mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, on Saturday. 

The mural was painted by Shawn Perkins (@sptheplug) and David Zambrano (@dezcustomz).

"Over the past few months, we have been painting murals throughout DC, mainly on the wooden boards used to prevent vandalism on buildings and business near the a White House (BLM PLAZA). The purpose is to uplift our community during these unpredictable times, through affirmations of hope and unity, along with honoring those who paved the way for those without a voice," Perkins told CNN. "Our latest installation was complete over the course of a day at Blackfinn DC, a well known restaurant pub blocks from the White House. With the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece. It’s up indefinitely for now, the owner of the restaurant will likely keep it up throughout the rest of the year at least.”

See more photos of the mural:

2 hr 54 min ago

Nancy Pelosi visits Supreme Court to pay her respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Nicky Robertson

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to pay her respects at the makeshift memorial for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of the US Supreme Court on September 20 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to pay her respects at the makeshift memorial for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of the US Supreme Court on September 20 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Supreme Court this morning to lay flowers and pay her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

More from Pelosi: She said Sunday morning that she would not leverage a government shutdown in order to slow down the filling of Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy.

“None of us has any interest in shutting down government, that has such a harmful and shameful impact on so many people in our country,” Pelosi told ABC.

When asked if there was any way the Democrats could slow down the Senate Republicans, Pelosi responded, “everyone to get out there and vote.”

3 hr 21 min ago

Nominating a new Supreme Court justice before the election is "a power play," Bill Clinton says

Former President Bill Clinton characterized President Trump's maneuvers to name a new Supreme Court justice before the election as "a power play."

"It's a power play, and they think they can do it," Clinton told CNN today. "The other interesting thing, they can do it because Senator McConnell made an agreement between the Republicans and the Democratic senators to end the filibuster for court of appeal judges. But keep it for Supreme Court judges."

Some context: Trump, who had been facing a potentially historic deficit with women voters in part because of their disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, addressed Ginsburg's death moments after he stepped on stage at his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Saturday night, calling her "a legal giant" whose "landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice, and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans."

As the crowd began chanting "Fill That Seat!" Trump said he had not made a final choice but was inclined to choose a woman — and then, with a theatrical flourish and no hint of irony, took a snap poll of the crowd to gauge whether they preferred a man or a woman to fill the seat of a justice who was an equal rights icon.

"It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman," Trump said, after the crowd overwhelmingly cheered for a female nominee. "I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list."

3 hr 29 min ago

Ginsburg was "disarmingly straightforward," Bill Clinton says

Former President Bill Clinton recalled his conversation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg when he interviewed her prior to nominating her to the Supreme Court in 1993. He said she was "disarmingly straightforward." 

"We hadn't been talking but a couple of minutes before I felt like we were just two friends having an honest conversation about American history, the constitution, and the law and how it affected real people," the former president told CNN today.

Clinton continued: "I was very, very determined that whoever I put on the court would be on the level and would see the people first and understand the human impact. And she really did. She had this uncanny ability to be very much in the weeds, if you will, of the intellectual legal arguments and yet never lose sight of the human impact of her decisions."

 

3 hr 27 min ago

Bill Clinton says Ginsburg was a "force for equality for men as well as women"

Former President Bill Clinton remembered the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who he nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993.

"She was a force for equality for men as well as women, for example. She was consistent and she did it in a way that was level-headed and on the level and respectful of different opinions and the other judges on the court," he told CNN this morning. "She was highly respected because she bent over backwards to work with the other judges when she could. And she stood up and was counted when she couldn't. And of course along the way she became kind of a cultural icon, which surprised even me I think."

Ginsburg died Friday evening at the age of 87.

Watch:

3 hr 49 min ago

SOON: Bill Clinton interviewed on CNN about Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Former president Bill Clinton will be on CNN's "State of the Union" this morning to discuss Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and legacy.

Clinton nominated her for the Supreme Court in 1993.

4 hr 5 min ago

Trump vows to appoint a woman to Supreme Court

Analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston

President Trump moved to make the new Supreme Court vacancy a central issue in his reelection campaign, announcing Saturday he would name a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week "and it will be a woman."

Trump, who had been facing a potentially historic deficit with women voters in part because of their disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, addressed Ginsburg's death moments after he stepped on stage at his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Saturday night, calling her "a legal giant" whose "landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice, and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans."

As the crowd began chanting "Fill That Seat!" Trump said he had not made a final choice but was inclined to choose a woman — and then, with a theatrical flourish and no hint of irony, took a snap poll of the crowd to gauge whether they preferred a man or a woman to fill the seat of a justice who was an equal rights icon.

"It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman," Trump said, after the crowd overwhelmingly cheered for a female nominee. "I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list."

Read more here.

4 hr 3 min ago

Senate Democrats warn GOP of plans to retaliate if McConnell advances Trump court pick

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Democrats, lacking votes to stop President Donald Trump's pick to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, are weighing an array of tactics to battle back -- ranging from bringing the chamber to a screeching halt this year to pushing legislation to expand the court if they win the majority in the fall.

Democrats began discussing their options on Saturday, with senators all vowing a furious fight to keep the seat vacant until next year when a new Senate convenes and when Joe Biden may occupy the White House.

And while no specific course of action was detailed, Democrats said they were united on this: They planned to engage in an all-out battle to stop the nomination in its tracks by pressuring four Republicans to break ranks.

"Mitch McConnell believes that this fight is over. What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaking at a Ginsburg vigil on Saturday.

First, Democrats want to stop the nomination, and they are considering taking unusual steps to bottle up all business in the Senate to drag out the proceedings as long as possible, senators said. Under the rules, which require the chamber to operate by unanimous consent, Democrats can object to routine business of the day and essentially ground the chamber to a halt.

McConnell could eventually get around such stall tactics if he has the support of 51 senators, but they could drag out the proceedings.

And if the Democrats ultimately fail to stop the nominee, they are indicating that they may push legislation to expand the Supreme Court by adding additional seats to retaliate against what they view as Republicans' heavy-handed tactics.

It's an option that has picked up increased interest in the wake of Ginsburg's death -- and one that Democratic leaders are not ruling out.

Read more here.