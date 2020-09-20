Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural painted near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC

@sptheplug/Instagram

It took two artists one day to paint a mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

The mural was painted by Shawn Perkins (@sptheplug) and David Zambrano (@dezcustomz).

"Over the past few months, we have been painting murals throughout DC, mainly on the wooden boards used to prevent vandalism on buildings and business near the a White House (BLM PLAZA). The purpose is to uplift our community during these unpredictable times, through affirmations of hope and unity, along with honoring those who paved the way for those without a voice," Perkins told CNN. "Our latest installation was complete over the course of a day at Blackfinn DC, a well known restaurant pub blocks from the White House. With the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece. It’s up indefinitely for now, the owner of the restaurant will likely keep it up throughout the rest of the year at least.”

See more photos of the mural:

@sptheplug/Instagram