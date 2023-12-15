Audio
7 min ago

How much money does Giuliani have?

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press as he leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on December 11, in Washington, DC.
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press as he leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on December 11, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During the trial, Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly highlighted how he doesn’t have funds to pay his various debts or to respond to the case, with his attorney Joseph Sibley claiming Freeman and Moss are asking for “the civil equivalent of the death penalty.”

“They’re trying to end Mr. Giuliani,” Sibley said.

Because Giuliani hasn’t responded to many subpoenas in the lawsuit, attorneys for Freeman and Moss said in court they couldn’t find a number.

He was previously fined more than $200,000 for some of Freeman and Moss’ attorneys’ fees, which he hasn’t paid.

Giuliani also owed more than $1 million to defense attorneys who’ve helped him on other matters, prompting them to sue him this year, and hadn’t paid nearly $60,000 for years-old unpaid phone bills. Yet at times he’s had help – including from Trump – to try to fundraise to offset some of his debts, and he was able to take a private plane to his arrest on criminal charges related to 2020 election interference in Georgia this summer.

A spokesman for Giuliani declined to comment on Friday on his current financial state.

A few months ago, Giuliani listed his 3-bedroom Manhattan apartment for sale. It’s still on the market, for $6.1 million, according to public real estate listings.

It’s also not clear if Giuliani would be able to declare bankruptcy to shield himself from any sum of damages in this lawsuit. That issue, according to people familiar with the case, may have to be decided by the courts at a later time, and it’s possible he could still be on the hook for the award to Freeman and Moss, even if he goes into bankruptcy.

In a different high-profile defamation case against far-right personality Alex Jones brought by the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, the courts have had to look at this type of issue. That same issue could arise with Giuliani’s case, the sources said.

Jones filed for bankruptcy after he was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the shooting victims’ families, but a judge decided this fall he couldn’t use bankruptcy to avoid owing the money.

18 min ago

Inside the courtroom as the verdict was read

From CNN's Devan Cole

Rudy Giuliani watched intently as the verdict was read, but continued to use a stylus on a touch screen device, apparently taking notes on the figures he’s been ordered to pay.

Ruby Freeman looked especially relieved after the numbers were read, spinning around slightly in her chair and closing her eyes briefly. 

For her part, even Judge Beryl Howell appeared taken aback by the high figure.

And after the proceedings ended, Freeman and Moss hugged each other tightly. They then each took turns hugging members of their legal team. There was a feeling of jubilation in the courtroom after Giuliani left and the plaintiffs celebrated their win. 

10 min ago

Giuliani ordered to pay 2 Georgia election workers nearly $150 million for defaming them after 2020 election 

From CNN's Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

Rudy Giuliani arrives to the US District Court for his defamation case brought by two Fulton County election workers in Washington, DC, on December 14.
Rudy Giuliani arrives to the US District Court for his defamation case brought by two Fulton County election workers in Washington, DC, on December 14. Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Washington, DC, jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million to two Georgia election workers for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election.  

Here's the breakdown:

  • $16,171,000 to Ruby Freeman for defamation.
  • $16,998,000 to Shaye Moss for defamation.
  • $20 million to Freeman for emotional distress.
  • $20 million to Moss for emotional distress.
  • $75 million in punitive damages to both plaintiffs.

26 min ago

Verdict reached in defamation damages suit against Rudy Giuliani

From CNN's Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

Rudy Giuliani arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on December 15, in Washington, DC.
Rudy Giuliani arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on December 15, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An eight-person jury has reached a verdict in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation damages trial in federal court in Washington, DC, the judge announced Friday afternoon.

The jury has been tasked with deciding how much the former New York mayor must pay two former Georgia election workers for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election.  

The plaintiffs – Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – are asking for $24 million apiece in compensatory damages. Their attorney said he would leave it to the jury to consider how much Giuliani should be ordered to pay the mother and daughter for emotional and punitive damages. 

Jurors began deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

36 min ago

Lawyers and parties assemble in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation damages trial in anticipation of a verdict

From CNN’s Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

The lawyers and parties in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation damages trial are assembling in court in anticipation of a verdict from the eight-person jury in federal court in Washington, DC.

The jury has been tasked with deciding how much the former Trump lawyer must pay two former Georgia election workers for the harm caused by the conspiracy theories and false claims he spread about them after the 2020 election.

33 min ago

Rudy Giuliani did not testify in his defense at defamation damages trial

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman US District Courthouse on December 14, in Washington, DC.
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman US District Courthouse on December 14, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani did not testify in his defense Thursday at the defamation damages trial stemming from a case brought by two Georgia election workers in federal court in Washington, DC.

This came after he and his lawyer said repeatedly that he would take the stand. It also comes after the former election workers —Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss — gave hours of emotional, chilling testimony to the jury this week.

Freeman and Moss asked the eight-person jury to order Giuliani to pay them millions of dollars in damages for the emotional and reputational harm they say they’ve suffered.

Wednesday evening, Giuliani had expected to appear. “I intend to. You always leave them guessing, right?” he told reporters.

The case has refocused attention on the human impact of disinformation spread by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election as the former president awaits his own criminal trial in the same courthouse.

Giuliani has already been found liable for defamation and owes Freeman and Moss over $230,000 after failing to respond to parts of their lawsuit

32 min ago

What both sides told the jury during closing arguments

From CNN's Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

In this June 2022 photo, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, right during a hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
In this June 2022 photo, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, right during a hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Rudy Giuliani didn’t see two former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss as “human beings” when he spread conspiracy theories about them after the 2020 election, their attorney told a Washington, DC, jury Thursday during closing arguments in the defamation damages trial.

“He thought they were ordinary and expendable. He didn’t see them as human beings,” said attorney Mike Gottlieb.

Gottlieb also said that there was a time in Giuliani’s life when, as mayor of New York, he understood and appreciated that civil servants were decent people.

“He has no right to offer defenseless civil servants over to a digital mob,” Gottlieb said.

Giuliani spent nearly the entirety of Gottlieb’s closing argument apparently not paying attention. Instead, for more than an hour he was intently reading news stories on a touch-screen laptop he had propped on the defense table in front of him, squinting and highlighting large portions of what he was reading with a stylus.

Giuliani's attorney argued during his closing remarks that Freeman and Moss saw the former New York mayor as having “deep pockets."

“I’m not saying Giuliani wasn’t responsible for some harm,” Joseph Sibley told the jury. “I’m asking you to be reasonable. That’s all I’m asking you."

More on the trial: Giuliani has already been found liable for defamation and owes Freeman and Moss over $230,000 after failing to respond to parts of their lawsuit. now, Freeman and Moss are seeking $24 million apiece in reputational damages, as well as punitive and emotional damages in the case.

32 min ago

Georgia election workers described threats they received after Giuliani's lies in 2020

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz

Ruby Freeman listens on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Ruby Freeman listens on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In emotional testimony during the defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani, two Georgia election workers described the flood of threats they received after Giuliani and others disseminated lies about them.

During the trial on Wednesday, the lawyer for Ruby Freeman, one of the election workers, had her review for the jury some of the racist messages she received following the 2020 election.

“Hope they lock you up and throw away the key, you disgusting B*tch traitor,” one of the messages read.

“I received so many on my phone that at one time my phone crashed and just died,” Freeman testified.

She appeared visibly shaken as the various messages were shown. She read aloud from some of them, at times appearing to hold back tears.

“Pack your sh*t. They are coming for you. I’m not far behind. I’m coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags,” another read.

“I took it as though they were going to cut me up and put me into trash bags and take it out to my street,” Freeman said.

A day earlier, Moss similarly walked the jury through how her life had changed after Giuliani began attacking the two women.

“It feels like I’m trapped under someone else’s boot of power,” she testified Tuesday. “I can’t do anything, I feel helpless, and the only thing that’s surrounding me is the lies.”

Though Moss shared much of her experience as a victim of conspiracy theories with the House select committee that investigated January 6, 2021, her testimony Tuesday was perhaps the most detailed public account she’s given about that period of her life.

“I am most scared of my son finding me and or my mom hanging outside my house on a tree, or having to get the news at school that his momma was killed,” Moss said. “That’s what I’m most afraid of.”

32 min ago

A recording of Trump discussing Georgia election worker was played during Giuliani defamation trial

From CNN’s Devan Cole

A recording of former President Donald Trump discussing Ruby Freeman — one of the Georgia election workers who is suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation — was played in court during the trial.

Freeman testified about how conspiracy theories spread by the former president and Giuliani led to a torrent of harassing and threatening messages. 

The recording was of a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump said Freeman’s name 18 times, attacking her as he repeated election-related lies about her. 

“I just felt like, ‘Really?’ This is the former president talking about me. Me? How mean, how evil. I just was devastated. Me? I didn’t do nothing,” Freeman testified after the call was played in court.

“He had no clue what he was talking about,” she added. “He was just trying to put a name with a lie.”

Freeman’s testimony was about the reputational harm she says was caused by Giuliani spreading conspiracy theories about her following the election. She said the statements by both the former New York mayor and Trump had a profound impact on her personal and professional life.

Trump is not a party in the defamation case. 