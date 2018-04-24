Trump's VA pick under fireBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Jackson met with President Trump late this afternoon in Oval Office
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Veterans Affair secretary nominee Ronny Jackson met with President Trump in the Oval Office late this afternoon, a White House official said, as discussions are underway in the West Wing for Jackson’s next step.
A 2012 Inspector General report recommended the Navy "consider" replacing Ronny Jackson
From CNN's Barbara Starr and Jeff Zeleny
A 2012 Navy Medical Inspector General review of White House medical operations recommended the Navy “consider” replacing either Dr. Ronny Jackson or another military physician of equal rank, or both, according to an administration official who is directly knowledgeable about the report.
The six-page report was ordered as a review of White House medical operations when staffers reported low morale because of bickering between the two men who were both navy captains at the time.
The official emphasized the report only recommended the change in personnel be “considered,” but didn’t make it a mandatory order. It likely would have been up to the Obama White House to make a change if it wanted to, the official said. The two men did not apparently get along because they were of equal rank and struggled for control of the operation. The official said it became clear that “line of authority” needed to be established.
The report ended with a strong critique of the other doctor saying the medical staff believed he was “irrevocably damaged his ability to effectively lead and serve.”
The report did not ultimately effect his promotion.
Jackson will not withdraw nomination for now, official says
From CNN's Pamela Brown and Jeff Zeleny
President Trump and Dr. Ronny Jackson met in the Oval Office, and he is not withdrawing as of now, a senior administration official said.
The official said the White House feels Jackson is being "railroaded" and will push back forcefully. The official added the President is also not wobbling.
A White House official said the White House will soon be putting out statements and letters from previous presidents and administration officials, pushing back on a day of stories against Jackson.
Jackson denies he's "done anything wrong," senator says
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican on the Veterans Affairs committee, met with Ronny Jackson on Tuesday and spoke to reporters afterward to say that Jackson was anxious to provide any answers he could in an effort to assuage concerns from Capitol Hill.
Lawmakers leading the confirmation announced earlier today that the hearings will be delayed indefinitely, following allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of Jackson's career.
How Trump effectively killed Ronny Jackson's nomination
Analysis by Chris Cillizza
During his joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, President Donald Trump wanted to make two things very clear in regard to his embattled Veteran Affairs nominee, Ronny Jackson:
Jackson is a terrific guy, a great physician and everyone likes him and Trump is totally behind him.
Jackson needs to step aside.
Notice anything strange about those two messages? Yes -- they are in total and complete contradiction! Congrats! What Trump was trying to do in his news conference with Macron was to have his cake and eat it too.
Ronny Jackson performed Trump’s physical this year
Before Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson was nominated to be the Veteran Affair secretary, he was President Trump's physician.
The spotlight last landed on Jackson when he fielded questions from reporters at the White House on Trump's physical in January. At the briefing, he said Trump's health was "excellent" and dismissed questions regarding Trump's mental fitness by saying he had "no concerns" in that area.
Although he has been serving in the Trump administration, Jackson's time as White House physician carries over from previous presidencies:
- He was tapped to be a physician for the White House during President George W. Bush's tenure in 2006, while Jackson was deployed in Iraq, according to his Navy biography.
- Then-President Barack Obama appointed Jackson as his own presidential physician, and the role has continued under Trump.
Trump on embattled VA nominee: "It's totally his decision"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Donald Trump said Tuesday it is up to his embattled pick to lead the Veterans Affairs agency to determine whether he wants to continue his confirmation progress.
While affirming his support for Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump conceded the one-time White House doctor faces major problems.
"He is a high-quality person. It's totally his decision. So he'll be making a decision. I don't want to put a man through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting," Trump said. "So, we'll see what happens. He'll make a decision."
Trump spoke by phone with Jackson on Tuesday, two White House officials said, and told him it was up to him whether to withdraw.
"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people," the President said. "What do you need it for?"
Trump said if he was Jackson making the decision, he would step aside.
"If I were him, I wouldn't do it," Trump said.
Ronny Jackson’s FBI background check is "clean," senator says
From CNN's Manu Raju
Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, told CNN that the FBI background investigation into Ronny Jackson is "clean."
He said there are no issues of concern in Jackson's background check.
They are still inquiring about the complaints that have been made to the committee to see if they can be corroborated.
The White House is only allowing the committee chair and ranking member to review the FBI background check, according to a source familiar with the situation.
White House source said Jackson told them of possibility former employees would raise these allegations
From CNN's Pam Brown and Sarah Westwood
The White House did know about the Ronny Jackson allegations prior to Monday.
Our source said Jackson was open and honest that there was a possibility disgruntled former employees would raise these allegations and had begun to prepare him for his hearing accordingly.
This source also said Jackson participated in five “murder boards,” or practice hearings, where aides pretend to be senators and grill him on. Jackson has two “sherpas” as well — staffers tasked with helping him through the confirmation process.
The focus now is on helping answer questions from Republican senators on the committee. The source acknowledges the White House knows Jackson will not get Democratic votes and so they are trying to keep the Republicans from bailing at this point.