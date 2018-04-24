A 2012 Navy Medical Inspector General review of White House medical operations recommended the Navy “consider” replacing either Dr. Ronny Jackson or another military physician of equal rank, or both, according to an administration official who is directly knowledgeable about the report.

The six-page report was ordered as a review of White House medical operations when staffers reported low morale because of bickering between the two men who were both navy captains at the time.

The official emphasized the report only recommended the change in personnel be “considered,” but didn’t make it a mandatory order. It likely would have been up to the Obama White House to make a change if it wanted to, the official said. The two men did not apparently get along because they were of equal rank and struggled for control of the operation. The official said it became clear that “line of authority” needed to be established.

The report ended with a strong critique of the other doctor saying the medical staff believed he was “irrevocably damaged his ability to effectively lead and serve.”

The report did not ultimately effect his promotion.