President Donald Trump said Tuesday it is up to his embattled pick to lead the Veterans Affairs agency to determine whether he wants to continue his confirmation progress.

While affirming his support for Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump conceded the one-time White House doctor faces major problems.

"He is a high-quality person. It's totally his decision. So he'll be making a decision. I don't want to put a man through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting," Trump said. "So, we'll see what happens. He'll make a decision."

Trump spoke by phone with Jackson on Tuesday, two White House officials said, and told him it was up to him whether to withdraw.

"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people," the President said. "What do you need it for?"

Trump said if he was Jackson making the decision, he would step aside.

"If I were him, I wouldn't do it," Trump said.