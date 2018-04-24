Trump's VA pick under fireBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump on embattled VA nominee: "It's totally his decision"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Donald Trump said Tuesday it is up to his embattled pick to lead the Veterans Affairs agency to determine whether he wants to continue his confirmation progress.
While affirming his support for Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump conceded the one-time White House doctor faces major problems.
"He is a high-quality person. It's totally his decision. So he'll be making a decision. I don't want to put a man through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting," Trump said. "So, we'll see what happens. He'll make a decision."
Trump spoke by phone with Jackson on Tuesday, two White House officials said, and told him it was up to him whether to withdraw.
"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people," the President said. "What do you need it for?"
Trump said if he was Jackson making the decision, he would step aside.
"If I were him, I wouldn't do it," Trump said.
White House source said Jackson told them of possibility former employees would raise these allegations
From CNN's Pam Brown and Sarah Westwood
The White House did know about the Ronny Jackson allegations prior to Monday.
Our source said Jackson was open and honest that there was a possibility disgruntled former employees would raise these allegations and had begun to prepare him for his hearing accordingly.
This source also said Jackson participated in five “murder boards,” or practice hearings, where aides pretend to be senators and grill him on. Jackson has two “sherpas” as well — staffers tasked with helping him through the confirmation process.
The focus now is on helping answer questions from Republican senators on the committee. The source acknowledges the White House knows Jackson will not get Democratic votes and so they are trying to keep the Republicans from bailing at this point.
Senator blasts White House vetting of Ronny Jackson
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
Sen. Patty Murray, the second-most senior Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee, blasted the White House vetting of Ronny Jackson and says the committee is looking into every allegation.
Murray would not say whether the White House should withdraw Jackson’s nomination.
“That is up to the White House but I will assure you that everyone of us as members of that committee are looking at every allegation and we have a responsibility to do so,” Murray said.
Trump and Ronny Jackson talked on the phone today
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump and his Veterans Affairs secretary nominee, Ronny Jackson, spoke earlier today by phone, two White House officials said.
The officials could not immediately confirm whether they spoke before or after Jackson said he looked forward to addressing concerns about him during his confirmation hearing.
Trump told Jackson it was up to him whether or not to withdraw his nomination, though he asked Jackson, "What do you need this for?" (Trump said something similar at a press conference this afternoon.)
One official, however, did not believe a decision had yet been made on whether Jackson would withdraw his nomination.
Jackson: "I’m looking forward" to answering questions
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters that he looking forward to answering questions from lawmakers.
Lawmakers leading the confirmation announced earlier today that the hearings will be delayed indefinitely, following allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of Jackson's career.
Jackson's comments came on Capitol Hill as he left a meeting with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee member Jerry Moran.
Whistleblowers speak out about Jackson allegations
From CNN's Juana Summers, Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju, Jeff Zeleny
Senate Veterans Affairs committee members are assessing allegations from whistleblowers that have told the committee about nominee Ronny Jackson’s questionable behavior including excessive drinking and a “toxic” work environment under his leadership, according to two former White House medical staff members who have spoken with the committee.
Both sources who spoke with CNN told the committee about behavior they observed while working in the White House medical unit.
Lawmakers who spoke with CNN expressed worries that this could represent a pattern of behavior and not a collection of isolated incidents.
In addition, committee staff have been in contact with individuals associated with additional allegations regarding the handling of prescriptions by the White House Medical Unit and a workplace survey that was done because of issues in the unit under Jackson, according to congressional sources. The accounts come from former and at least one current associate of Jackson, according to the sources.
Ronny Jackson hearing postponed indefinitely as VA nomination hangs on by a thread
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Ryan Nobles and Juana Summers
Lawmakers leading the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday morning that the hearings will be delayed indefinitely, following allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson's career.
The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, made the announcement on Capitol Hill. The two committee leaders said they want more information about the allegations of misconduct involving Jackson.
They declined to discuss the nature of the allegations -- and both men stopped short of calling on him to withdraw.