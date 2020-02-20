Roger Stone to be sentenced
Judge says first sentencing memo is still in the record
Judge Amy Berman Jackson just acknowledged that Justice Department initially recommended a sentence of seven to nine years — and then changed its mind.
This reversal — which came after Trump tweeted criticism of the initial proposed sentence — prompted four prosecutors to withdraw from the case. A new sentencing memo from the DC US Attorney's Office still asked for a prison sentence, though for "far less" time than the office had asked for a day earlier.
The prosecutors declined to say how much time in prison Stone should serve.
Jackson noted that the first recommendation is still in the record.
“I note the initial memorandum has not been withdrawn,” Jackson said.
The hearing has started
Roger Stone's sentencing hearing is underway in a DC court. He was convicted last year on seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Roger Stone entered the courthouse with an entourage
More than 100 people are in the courthouse ahead of the Roger Stone sentencing this morning, with a long line snaking down the hall outside the courtroom.
Stone came in with an entourage, including at least five of his lawyers, some of his friends and his supporters, and members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys.
Before heading into the courtroom, where his lead attorney Bruce Rogow sat reading the newspaper, Stone chatted with flocks of people, including members of the courthouse staff. He seemed to be in a good mood.
The two prosecutors who joined the case in the last week representing the Justice Department, John Crabb Jr. and JP Cooney are now in the courtroom. Notably, several former members of the Robert Mueller team who came to court during Stone’s trial don’t appear to be in attendance.
The four prosecutors who withdrew last week haven’t been spotted either.
What we know about Roger Stone
Roger Stone is a bullish and flamboyant right-wing gadfly, always a phone call away from President Trump or anyone else who wants to talk, and a résumé that dates back to the Nixon years.
Stone's resume was compelling enough to inspire a Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," chronicling his life in national politics — one that began as a trickster for Richard Nixon, endured a scandalous setback in the mid 1990s and reemerged in the last two decades as, among other things, a voice directing Donald Trump toward the presidential trough.
"I was like a jockey looking for a horse," Stone says in the film. "You can't win the race if you don't have a horse. (Trump's) a prime piece of political horse flesh in my view."
But Stone's ride ended early. He was fired by Trump's campaign in August 2015, relegated — or so it seemed — to the that vast swirling orbit of off-the-books Trump whisperers. But his influence remained apparent through the primaries and into the general election contest with Hillary Clinton. When Trump decided to fire FBI Director James Comey in early May, he did it with a push from Stone.
Whether Stone has a personal connection to, or possessed any forward knowledge of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign remains to be seen. In March 2017, he downplayed contacts with "Guccifer 2.0," an online personality who has claimed responsibility for the DNC hack, denying any potential collusion.
Days later, Stone was again in his natural habitat — the headlines — after he volunteered to speak with the House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump and Russia about his role as a campaign associate.
"I acknowledge I am a hardball player. I have sharp elbows. I always play politics the way it is supposed to be played," Stone told CNN in typically theatrical tones. "But one thing isn't in my bag of tricks — treason."
Here's the timeline of how we got from Stone's arrest to calls on William Barr to resign
Today's sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone comes after a tremulous week at the Justice Department over the case. Federal prosecutors resigned from the case after Justice Department officials overrode their initial recommended sentence.
Here's a day-by-day look at how her got here:
- January 2019: Stone is indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who alleges that the longtime Trump associate sought stolen emails from WikiLeaks that could damage Trump's opponents during the 2016 election. Stone is arrested by the FBI Friday morning at his home in Florida
- November: Stone is found guilty of all seven counts brought by the Justice Department.
- Feb. 10: Prosecutors ask a federal judge to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison.
- Feb. 11: President Trump tweets criticism of the recommended sentence, writing, "This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
- Hours after the Trump tweet: Attorney General William Barr and other top Justice Department officials reduce prosecutors' recommended sentence.
- After that: All four federal prosecutors who took the case against Stone to trial withdraw from the case. Two new DC US Attorney's Office supervisors step up to handle Stone's sentencing, and a new sentencing memo is released asking for "far less" time than the office previously asked for.
- Sunday: More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials call on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign in the wake of the Stone case drama.
What Roger Stone's trial revealed about Trump and Mueller
Almost six months after special counsel Robert Mueller formally ended his investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia in 2016, a wealth of new information about the President's involvement came out in the criminal trial of his former adviser Roger Stone.
The case grew out of the Mueller investigation, but the jury heard details that — because of the Stone case — were hidden from the public when the Mueller report was released earlier this year. Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of Congress, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
What we learned: The most significant revelation in the trial was the extent to which Stone was in touch with Trump directly and other campaign officials, and how they eagerly anticipated WikiLeaks' releases of hacked Democratic emails in 2016.
Witnesses — including former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon and former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates — emphasized the campaign's enthusiasm about hacks and leaks dating back to April 2016. News of the hacks first broke in June 2016, and WikiLeaks started dumping the stolen documents in July 2016, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.
Prosecutors showed line charts that visualized Stone's communications with top Trump officials. The lines spiked around key moments of the Democratic hack and WikiLeaks releases of the stolen data. In all, the prosecutors discussed several phone calls placed between Trump and Stone — often around dates when the hacks were in the news.
That included a July 2016 conversation between Trump and Stone, apparently about what WikiLeaks had lined up for the autumn, ahead of the general election.
Roger Stone will be sentenced today. Here's what you need to know about the case.
Roger Stone, a political provocateur and longtime ally of President Trump, will be sentenced today amid a tumultuous week that saw President Trump suggest the judge in the case is biased and several prosecutors quit after Justice Department leadership rescinded their initial sentencing recommendation.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday she'll consider his latest request for a new trial on a different schedule and will give him time to appeal after she makes her sentencing judgment.
Stone was convicted last year on seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, but has asked for a new trial.
Some background: The hearing comes after the four prosecutors who took Stone's case to trial argued he should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.
All four prosecutors withdrew from the case last Tuesday in response to the controversial and politically charged decision by Attorney General William Barr to retract the prosecutors' recommended sentence, which came hours after Trump criticized it on Twitter for being too harsh.
One supervising prosecutor from the DC US Attorney's Office, John Crabb, Jr., stepped up to file the revised Justice Department recommendation — which takes no position on Stone's deserved prison time, and instead argues it should not be as severe as seven years but is up to the judge.
Since the prosecutor debacle, which has shaken current and former attorneys across the Justice Department, the jury forewoman from Stone's trial publicly defended the four prosecutors. Right-wing commentators then accused her of bias against Trump.
Stone is asking for no prison time. He has already lost one bid for a new trial after he challenged a juror for his or her employment with the IRS and for reading about his case in the news.