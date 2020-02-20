More than 100 people are in the courthouse ahead of the Roger Stone sentencing this morning, with a long line snaking down the hall outside the courtroom.

Stone came in with an entourage, including at least five of his lawyers, some of his friends and his supporters, and members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys.

Before heading into the courtroom, where his lead attorney Bruce Rogow sat reading the newspaper, Stone chatted with flocks of people, including members of the courthouse staff. He seemed to be in a good mood.

The two prosecutors who joined the case in the last week representing the Justice Department, John Crabb Jr. and JP Cooney are now in the courtroom. Notably, several former members of the Robert Mueller team who came to court during Stone’s trial don’t appear to be in attendance.

The four prosecutors who withdrew last week haven’t been spotted either.