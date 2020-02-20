Roger Stone returns to the Prettyman Courthouse for his trial after lunch on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone has been charged for witness tampering, lying to and obstructing Congress, in a case that originated from the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Roger Stone, a political provocateur and longtime ally of President Trump, will be sentenced today amid a tumultuous week that saw President Trump suggest the judge in the case is biased and several prosecutors quit after Justice Department leadership rescinded their initial sentencing recommendation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday she'll consider his latest request for a new trial on a different schedule and will give him time to appeal after she makes her sentencing judgment.

Stone was convicted last year on seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, but has asked for a new trial.

Some background: The hearing comes after the four prosecutors who took Stone's case to trial argued he should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

All four prosecutors withdrew from the case last Tuesday in response to the controversial and politically charged decision by Attorney General William Barr to retract the prosecutors' recommended sentence, which came hours after Trump criticized it on Twitter for being too harsh.

One supervising prosecutor from the DC US Attorney's Office, John Crabb, Jr., stepped up to file the revised Justice Department recommendation — which takes no position on Stone's deserved prison time, and instead argues it should not be as severe as seven years but is up to the judge.

Since the prosecutor debacle, which has shaken current and former attorneys across the Justice Department, the jury forewoman from Stone's trial publicly defended the four prosecutors. Right-wing commentators then accused her of bias against Trump.

Stone is asking for no prison time. He has already lost one bid for a new trial after he challenged a juror for his or her employment with the IRS and for reading about his case in the news.