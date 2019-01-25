Roger Stone was indicted on a witness tampering charge for his alleged attempts to sway radio host Randy Credico's story before he testified to Congress — even tapping into language from mob movies and citing disgraced President Richard Nixon, who Stone once worked for.

Credico is identified as "Person 2" in the indictment — one of the people who was communicating with Stone about what Assange knew — his lawyer, Martin Stolar, confirmed to CNN.

Stone has claimed that Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, served as his backchannel to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Credico has denied that he acted as an intermediary.

Over text message, Stone told Credico:

"'Stonewall it. Plead the fifth. Anything to save the plan' ... Richard Nixon," prosecutors said.

Stone warned Credico he would get "indicted for perjury" because he could contradict Stone's testimony. "And if you turned over anything to the FBI you're a fool," Stone told Credico later via text.

Multiple times, Stone told him to do a "Frank Pentangeli," a reference to a "The Godfather: Part II" character who feigned innocence to Congress.

He also called him "a rat" and a "stoolie," prosecutors say. He threatened to take away Credico's dog — a fluffy white therapy pet named Bianca who even later went with Credico into his grand jury appearance — and told him "Prepare to die [expletive]," prosecutors wrote.