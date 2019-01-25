Roger Stone indictedBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Stone's attorney: "They found no Russian collusion or they would have charged him with it"
Roger Stone's attorney Grant Smith just released a statement about his client's indictment:
Smith added that his client received no materials from WikiLeaks ahead of their public release.
He said Stone’s misstatements were due to forgetfulness and were "immaterial."
Roger Stone in November 2018: What I have done here perfectly legal
Last November, CNN's Michael Smerconish and former Trump political adviser Roger Stone discussed Stone's communication with at least one senior Trump campaign official about WikiLeaks disclosures during the 2016 presidential race.
Here's what he said about those communications during that interview:
FBI had a search warrant for Roger Stone's New York residence, too
From CNN's Jennifer Henderson
Kristin Davis, who shared a duplex in New York with Roger Stone, tells CNN that the FBI called her at 6 a.m. to let her know there was a search warrant for her residence, and they were at the door.
Davis told CNN she moved about a week ago, so she wasn’t there. She is waiting on a copy of the search warrant. They executed the search warrant in New York earlier.
How CNN got the exclusive video of Stone's arrest today
CNN's David Shortell describes the scene as Roger Stone was being arrested.
Stone was also indicted on a witness tampering charge
From CNN's Sara Murray, David Shortell and Katelyn Polantz
Roger Stone was indicted on a witness tampering charge for his alleged attempts to sway radio host Randy Credico's story before he testified to Congress — even tapping into language from mob movies and citing disgraced President Richard Nixon, who Stone once worked for.
Credico is identified as "Person 2" in the indictment — one of the people who was communicating with Stone about what Assange knew — his lawyer, Martin Stolar, confirmed to CNN.
Stone has claimed that Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, served as his backchannel to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Credico has denied that he acted as an intermediary.
Over text message, Stone told Credico:
Stone warned Credico he would get "indicted for perjury" because he could contradict Stone's testimony. "And if you turned over anything to the FBI you're a fool," Stone told Credico later via text.
Multiple times, Stone told him to do a "Frank Pentangeli," a reference to a "The Godfather: Part II" character who feigned innocence to Congress.
He also called him "a rat" and a "stoolie," prosecutors say. He threatened to take away Credico's dog — a fluffy white therapy pet named Bianca who even later went with Credico into his grand jury appearance — and told him "Prepare to die [expletive]," prosecutors wrote.
White House: Charges against Stone "have nothing to do with the President"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN that "charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the President, nothing to do with the White House."
Sanders also declined to answer multiple questions from CNN's John Berman on whether Trump directed a senior campaign official to contact Roger Stone about Wikileaks.
Sanders added the arrest is "not something that affects us in the building."
Sanders said she wasn't aware that the White House had a heads up about the arrest this morning.
Roger Stone is the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel investigation
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Early Wednesday morning, Roger Stone was indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, becoming the sixth individual with ties to Donald Trump charged in the Russia investigation.
Of the six Trump associates, two have been sentenced to prison.
Here are the six Trump associates that have been charged in the Mueller probe:
- Roger Stone
- Paul Manafort
- Rick Gates
- Michael Flynn
- George Papadopoulos
- Michael Cohen
Mueller has brought criminal charges 37 people and entities since he began his work in May 2017. The majority of the cases are against Russians who likely won't ever step foot in the United States.
Roger Stone and Donald Trump met in the 1970s
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Roger Stone is a longtime personal confidante of President Trump. But his career in national politics and his relationship with Trump began long before the 2016 campaign.
The two were introduced by Trump's lawyer Roy Cohn.
"I had a lawyer who was a very good lawyer, a tough lawyer, named Roy Cohn. He introduced me, at one point, to Roger Stone," Trump said in a Netflix documentary about Roger Stone.
"Roy thought Roger was a very tough guy. Roy knew some very tough guys, I will tell you that. But Roy always felt that Roger was not only tough, but a smart guy and very political."
Trump in December: Roger Stone has "guts"
The last time President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone was on December 8, 2018. Here's what he said that day: