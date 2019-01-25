Roger Stone indictedBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Stone was also indicted on a witness tampering charge
Roger Stone was indicted on a witness tampering charge for his alleged attempts to sway radio host Randy Credico's story before he testified to Congress — even tapping into language from mob movies and citing disgraced President Richard Nixon, who Stone once worked for.
Credico is identified as "Person 2" in the indictment — one of the people who was communicating with Stone about what Assange knew — his lawyer, Martin Stolar, confirmed to CNN.
Stone has claimed that Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, served as his backchannel to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Credico has denied that he acted as an intermediary.
Over text message, Stone told Credico:
Stone warned Credico he would get "indicted for perjury" because he could contradict Stone's testimony. "And if you turned over anything to the FBI you're a fool," Stone told Credico later via text.
Multiple times, Stone told him to do a "Frank Pentangeli," a reference to a "The Godfather: Part II" character who feigned innocence to Congress.
He also called him "a rat" and a "stoolie," prosecutors say. He threatened to take away Credico's dog — a fluffy white therapy pet named Bianca who even later went with Credico into his grand jury appearance — and told him "Prepare to die [expletive]," prosecutors wrote.
White House: Charges against Stone "have nothing to do with the President"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN that "charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the President, nothing to do with the White House."
Sanders also declined to answer multiple questions from CNN's John Berman on whether Trump directed a senior campaign official to contact Roger Stone about Wikileaks.
Sanders added the arrest is "not something that affects us in the building."
Sanders said she wasn't aware that the White House had a heads up about the arrest this morning.
Roger Stone is the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel investigation
Early Wednesday morning, Roger Stone was indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, becoming the sixth individual with ties to Donald Trump charged in the Russia investigation.
Of the six Trump associates, two have been sentenced to prison.
Here are the six Trump associates that have been charged in the Mueller probe:
Mueller has brought criminal charges 37 people and entities since he began his work in May 2017. The majority of the cases are against Russians who likely won't ever step foot in the United States.
Roger Stone and Donald Trump met in the 1970s
Roger Stone is a longtime personal confidante of President Trump. But his career in national politics and his relationship with Trump began long before the 2016 campaign.
The two were introduced by Trump's lawyer Roy Cohn.
"I had a lawyer who was a very good lawyer, a tough lawyer, named Roy Cohn. He introduced me, at one point, to Roger Stone," Trump said in a Netflix documentary about Roger Stone.
"Roy thought Roger was a very tough guy. Roy knew some very tough guys, I will tell you that. But Roy always felt that Roger was not only tough, but a smart guy and very political."
Trump in December: Roger Stone has "guts"
The last time President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone was on December 8, 2018. Here's what he said that day:
Silent sirens before sunrise: How the FBI raid went down
A number of law enforcement vehicles with silent sirens flashing pulled in front of Roger Stone’s home on a darkened Ft. Lauderdale street just after 6 a.m. ET.
About a dozen officers with heavy weapons and tactical vests fanned out across Stone’s lawn.
Law enforcement shined a flashlight into Stone’s front door before one officer wrapped against it, shouting “FBI! Open the door!”
The agent shouted “FBI. Warrant!” seconds later.
A second-floor light turned on, and moments later, Stone appeared in the front entryway.
He confirmed who he was to law enforcement.
Roger Stone will be arraigned this morning
After he was arrested early this morning, the Special Counsel’s Office said Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 11 a.m.
The FBI swarmed Stone before dawn on Friday while he was at home in Fort Lauderdale.
What we know about the indictment
Roger Stone sought from Wikileaks stolen emails that could damage Donald Trump’s opponents at the direction of “a senior Trump Campaign official,” according to the Robert Mueller indictment.
The indictment’s wording does not say who on the campaign knew about Stone’s quest, but makes clear it was multiple people.
This is the first time prosecutors have said they know of additional people close to the President who worked with Stone as he sought out Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
“After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1,” prosecutors wrote.
FBI arrests Roger Stone
The FBI has arrested Roger Stone, his lawyer tells CNN.
Law enforcement raided Roger Stone’s house. CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pounding on his door, one agent said: "FBI open the door."
Stone opened the door.