White House: Charges against Stone "have nothing to do with the President"

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN that "charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the President, nothing to do with the White House."

"My first reaction is real simple: this has nothing to do with the President, and certainly nothing to do with the White House," Sanders said.

Sanders also declined to answer multiple questions from CNN's John Berman on whether Trump directed a senior campaign official to contact Roger Stone about Wikileaks.

Sanders added the arrest is "not something that affects us in the building."

Sanders said she wasn't aware that the White House had a heads up about the arrest this morning.