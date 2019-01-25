Roger Stone indictedBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Judge releases Stone on $250,000 bond
From CNN's Nick Valencia
The hearing for Roger Stone just wrapped up.
This was an identity hearing to confirm he is Roger Stone before he is released by US marshals on $250,000 signature bond. That means he doesn’t have to put any money on the bond so long as he continues to appear before the court when required.
When asked by the judge to turn in his passport, Stone said, “I do not have a valid passport, it is expired.”
Stone has to submit to substance abuse testing as part of what was agreed to in pre-trial. And he will be allowed to go to any medical visits with the doctor he is currently seeing.
When the judge read the bond instructions he said, “I understand your honor.”
When asked if he wanted to waive removal he said, “yes your honor.”
Stone was shackled around his waist and ankles.
The gallery for Stone's court appearance is overflowing
From CNN’s Nick Valencia and David Shortell
Roger Stone is inside a courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's wearing a blue polo, and has disheveled hair.
The gallery is overflowing.
SOON: Roger Stone appears in court
Any minute now, Roger Stone, who was arrested this morning, is expected to appear before a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The FBI swarmed Stone before dawn on Friday while he was at home in Fort Lauderdale.
We'll be covering the court appearance live here.
Trump's counsel: "Indictment today does not allege Russian collusion"
Jay Sekulow, counsel to President Trump, just released a statement about Roger Stone's indictment in Robert Mueller's probe, pointing out that it doesn't allege collusion with Russia:
“The indictment today does not allege Russian collusion by Roger Stone or anyone else. Rather, the indictment focuses on alleged false statements Mr. Stone made to Congress.”
Stone was arrested early this morning in Florida.
Here are the charges against him:
- One count: Obstruction
- Five counts: False statements
- One count: Witness tampering
Stone's attorney: "They found no Russian collusion or they would have charged him with it"
Roger Stone's attorney Grant Smith just released a statement about his client's indictment:
Smith added that his client received no materials from WikiLeaks ahead of their public release.
He said Stone’s misstatements were due to forgetfulness and were "immaterial."
Roger Stone in November 2018: What I have done here perfectly legal
Last November, CNN's Michael Smerconish and former Trump political adviser Roger Stone discussed Stone's communication with at least one senior Trump campaign official about WikiLeaks disclosures during the 2016 presidential race.
Here's what he said about those communications during that interview:
FBI had a search warrant for Roger Stone's New York residence, too
From CNN's Jennifer Henderson
Kristin Davis, who shared a duplex in New York with Roger Stone, tells CNN that the FBI called her at 6 a.m. to let her know there was a search warrant for her residence, and they were at the door.
Davis told CNN she moved about a week ago, so she wasn’t there. She is waiting on a copy of the search warrant. They executed the search warrant in New York earlier.
How CNN got the exclusive video of Stone's arrest today
CNN's David Shortell describes the scene as Roger Stone was being arrested.
Stone was also indicted on a witness tampering charge
From CNN's Sara Murray, David Shortell and Katelyn Polantz
Roger Stone was indicted on a witness tampering charge for his alleged attempts to sway radio host Randy Credico's story before he testified to Congress — even tapping into language from mob movies and citing disgraced President Richard Nixon, who Stone once worked for.
Credico is identified as "Person 2" in the indictment — one of the people who was communicating with Stone about what Assange knew — his lawyer, Martin Stolar, confirmed to CNN.
Stone has claimed that Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, served as his backchannel to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Credico has denied that he acted as an intermediary.
Over text message, Stone told Credico:
Stone warned Credico he would get "indicted for perjury" because he could contradict Stone's testimony. "And if you turned over anything to the FBI you're a fool," Stone told Credico later via text.
Multiple times, Stone told him to do a "Frank Pentangeli," a reference to a "The Godfather: Part II" character who feigned innocence to Congress.
He also called him "a rat" and a "stoolie," prosecutors say. He threatened to take away Credico's dog — a fluffy white therapy pet named Bianca who even later went with Credico into his grand jury appearance — and told him "Prepare to die [expletive]," prosecutors wrote.