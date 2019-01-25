Judge releases Stone on $250,000 bond

The hearing for Roger Stone just wrapped up.

This was an identity hearing to confirm he is Roger Stone before he is released by US marshals on $250,000 signature bond. That means he doesn’t have to put any money on the bond so long as he continues to appear before the court when required.

When asked by the judge to turn in his passport, Stone said, “I do not have a valid passport, it is expired.”

Stone has to submit to substance abuse testing as part of what was agreed to in pre-trial. And he will be allowed to go to any medical visits with the doctor he is currently seeing.

When the judge read the bond instructions he said, “I understand your honor.”

When asked if he wanted to waive removal he said, “yes your honor.”

Stone was shackled around his waist and ankles.