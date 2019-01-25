Silent sirens before sunrise: How the FBI raid went down

A number of law enforcement vehicles with silent sirens flashing pulled in front of Roger Stone’s home on a darkened Ft. Lauderdale street just after 6 a.m. ET.

About a dozen officers with heavy weapons and tactical vests fanned out across Stone’s lawn.

Law enforcement shined a flashlight into Stone’s front door before one officer wrapped against it, shouting “FBI! Open the door!”

The agent shouted “FBI. Warrant!” seconds later.

A second-floor light turned on, and moments later, Stone appeared in the front entryway.

He confirmed who he was to law enforcement.