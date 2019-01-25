Roger Stone indictedBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Silent sirens before sunrise: How the FBI raid went down
From CNN's David Shortell
A number of law enforcement vehicles with silent sirens flashing pulled in front of Roger Stone’s home on a darkened Ft. Lauderdale street just after 6 a.m. ET.
About a dozen officers with heavy weapons and tactical vests fanned out across Stone’s lawn.
Law enforcement shined a flashlight into Stone’s front door before one officer wrapped against it, shouting “FBI! Open the door!”
The agent shouted “FBI. Warrant!” seconds later.
A second-floor light turned on, and moments later, Stone appeared in the front entryway.
He confirmed who he was to law enforcement.
Roger Stone will be arraigned this morning
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
After he was arrested early this morning, the Special Counsel’s Office said Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 11 a.m.
The FBI swarmed Stone before dawn on Friday while he was at home in Fort Lauderdale.
What we know about the indictment
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Roger Stone sought from Wikileaks stolen emails that could damage Donald Trump’s opponents at the direction of “a senior Trump Campaign official,” according to the Robert Mueller indictment.
The indictment’s wording does not say who on the campaign knew about Stone’s quest, but makes clear it was multiple people.
This is the first time prosecutors have said they know of additional people close to the President who worked with Stone as he sought out Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
“After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1,” prosecutors wrote.
FBI arrests Roger Stone
From CNN's Sara Murray and David Shortell
The FBI has arrested Roger Stone, his lawyer tells CNN.
Law enforcement raided Roger Stone’s house. CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pounding on his door, one agent said: "FBI open the door."
Stone opened the door.