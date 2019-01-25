Roger Stone indictedBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Roger Stone: I will not testify against the President
Roger Stone just spoke outside of the federal courthouse where he appeared a short time ago in Florida. He proclaimed his innocence, said he is falsely accused and finds the tactics this morning at his house disturbing.
Stone says he will plead not guilty to the charges and believes that they are politically motivated.
He also reinforced that he will not testify against the president.
A crowd gathered outside the courthouse chanted "lock him up" as he spoke to media.
Stone is speaking, and protesters are booing and shouting "Lock him up"
As Roger Stone spoke outside the court house, parts of his statement were drowned out by boos from the crowd.
The crowd also chanted: "Lock him up," which is reminiscent of the "Lock her up" chants crowds at some Trump rallies have chanted about Hillary Clinton.
Watch the moment:
Roger Stone just walked out of court flashing a salute reminiscent of Richard Nixon
Roger Stone just walked out of court. He'll be speaking soon.
As he left court, he flashed a Nixonian salute.
Stone got his start as a low-level aide on Richard Nixon's 1972 presidential campaign doing surrogate scheduling and other assorted tasks.
Here's the search warrant for Roger Stone's New York residence
Obtained by CNN's Jennifer Henderson
Along with his home in Florida, the FBI carried out a search warrant on Roger Stone's residence in New York.
Here's that search warrant:
Court sketches from inside Roger Stone's hearing
There were no cameras allowed in the courtroom when Roger Stone appeared this morning in Florida.
But there was a sketch artist.
Someone is updating Roger Stone's Instagram
From CNN's Sara Murray
After he was arrested this morning, this message was posted on Roger Stone's Instagram account:
"This morning's news is deeply saddening. Robert Mueller's early morning raid was straight out of the gestapo's playbook. We must fight for Roger Stone... now more than ever. If they can do this to Roger... they are coming for us next! -staff
Here's the post:
These are the 3 places where Stone can travel
From CNN's Nick Valencia
Roger Stone’s travel will be restricted, a judge ordered this morning. He is only allowed to travel to three areas:
- South Florida
- The Eastern District of New York
- The Eastern District of Washington D.C. and Virginia.
What happens now? We expect the next time we see him to be in a Washington, DC, court.
Stone was arrested in Florida, but FBI agents raided his New York City home, too
From CNN's Yon Pomrenze
The FBI executed a search warrant at the New York residence of Roger Stone, according to Kristin Davis who shares the duplex with Roger, CNN reported early Friday.
High school student Jonathan Schneiderman, who lives across the street, took photos of FBI agents loading boxes and evidence bags out of Stone’s apartment complex.
The FBI swarmed Stone before dawn on Friday while he was at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home.
Here's what the scene in New York looked like:
This is the scene outside the courtroom
Roger Stone is expected to give a statement soon. His first court appearance just wrapped up.
Here's what it looks like outside the court room right now: