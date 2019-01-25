Live TV
Roger Stone indicted

By Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Updated 1 min ago1:36 p.m. ET, January 25, 2019
58 min ago

Roger Stone: I will not testify against the President

Roger Stone just spoke outside of the federal courthouse where he appeared a short time ago in Florida. He proclaimed his innocence, said he is falsely accused and finds the tactics this morning at his house disturbing.  

Stone says he will plead not guilty to the charges and believes that they are politically motivated.

He also reinforced that he will not testify against the president.

A crowd gathered outside the courthouse chanted "lock him up" as he spoke to media.

57 min ago

Stone is speaking, and protesters are booing and shouting "Lock him up"

As Roger Stone spoke outside the court house, parts of his statement were drowned out by boos from the crowd.

"As I have always said, the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about," Stone said.

The crowd also chanted: "Lock him up," which is reminiscent of the "Lock her up" chants crowds at some Trump rallies have chanted about Hillary Clinton.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 2 min ago

Roger Stone just walked out of court flashing a salute reminiscent of Richard Nixon

Roger Stone just walked out of court. He'll be speaking soon.

As he left court, he flashed a Nixonian salute.

Stone got his start as a low-level aide on Richard Nixon's 1972 presidential campaign doing surrogate scheduling and other assorted tasks.

1 hr 15 min ago

Here's the search warrant for Roger Stone's New York residence

Obtained by CNN's Jennifer Henderson

Along with his home in Florida, the FBI carried out a search warrant on Roger Stone's residence in New York.

Here's that search warrant:

1 hr 23 min ago

Court sketches from inside Roger Stone's hearing

There were no cameras allowed in the courtroom when Roger Stone appeared this morning in Florida.

But there was a sketch artist.

1 hr 30 min ago

Someone is updating Roger Stone's Instagram

From CNN's Sara Murray

After he was arrested this morning, this message was posted on Roger Stone's Instagram account:

"This morning's news is deeply saddening. Robert Mueller's early morning raid was straight out of the gestapo's playbook. We must fight for Roger Stone... now more than ever. If they can do this to Roger... they are coming for us next! -staff 

Here's the post:

1 hr 41 min ago

These are the 3 places where Stone can travel

From CNN's Nick Valencia

Roger Stone’s travel will be restricted, a judge ordered this morning. He is only allowed to travel to three areas:

  1. South Florida
  2. The Eastern District of New York
  3. The Eastern District of Washington D.C. and Virginia.

What happens now? We expect the next time we see him to be in a Washington, DC, court.

1 hr 45 min ago

Stone was arrested in Florida, but FBI agents raided his New York City home, too

From CNN's Yon Pomrenze

The FBI executed a search warrant at the New York residence of Roger Stone, according to Kristin Davis who shares the duplex with Roger, CNN reported early Friday.

High school student Jonathan Schneiderman, who lives across the street, took photos of FBI agents loading boxes and evidence bags out of Stone’s apartment complex.

The FBI swarmed Stone before dawn on Friday while he was at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home.

Here's what the scene in New York looked like:

1 hr 52 min ago

This is the scene outside the courtroom

Roger Stone is expected to give a statement soon. His first court appearance just wrapped up.

Here's what it looks like outside the court room right now: