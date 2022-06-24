Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:52 a.m. ET, June 24, 2022
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

"With sorrow": How the court's 3 liberal justices closed their dissent

 Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan issued a dissenting opinion to the Supreme Court's decision that strikes down Roe v. Wade.

In their join opinion, the three justices heavily criticized the majority, closing:

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent.”  
1 min ago

Pelosi calls Roe ruling "outrageous and heart-wrenching," vows to make it a midterm issue

From CNN's Annie Grayer

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Supreme Court's "cruel ruling" overturning Roe v. Wade is "outrageous and heart-wrenching."  

“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.  Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers," Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi vowed that Democrats will keep fighting to "enshrine Roe v. Wade into law."

“A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor and her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians," she said.

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching.  But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November,” her statement continued.

5 min ago

Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is similar to the draft leaked earlier this year

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue

The final opinion released by the Supreme Court on Friday is strikingly similar to the draft written by Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked earlier this year. It repeats Alito’s scornful language towards the original Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined abortion rights. 

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” both the formal and draft said. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”  

Like the draft opinion, Alito included a list of cases that also rested on a right to privacy, as Alito asserted that Roe was distinct from those cases. 

“What sharply distinguishes the abortion right from the rights recognized in the cases on which Roe and Casey rely is something that both those decisions acknowledged: Abortion destroys what those decisions call ‘potential life’ and what the law at issue in this case regards as the life of an ‘unborn human being,’” Alito wrote, in a line that was also present in the draft. 

So what's new? Alito’s response to the dissent, jointly written by the three liberal justices. The dissent would not have been written at the time that the ultimately leaked draft was circulated around the court. 

“The dissent is very candid that it cannot show that a constitutional right to abortion has any foundation, let alone a ‘deeply rooted’ one, ‘in this Nation’s history and tradition.’” Alito wrote. “The dissent does not identify any pre-Roe authority that supports such a right — no state constitutional provision or statute, no federal or state judicial precedent, not even a scholarly treatise.” 

In that four-page section, Alito said that the dissent’s failure “engage with this long tradition is devastating to its position.” 

4 min ago

Former President Obama criticizes Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Former President Barack Obama criticized Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying the court “not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Read his statement:

 

10 min ago

Governors react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

From CNN staff

Here's how some governors are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Hochul tweeted in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: “Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives. Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

"As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected," she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need," he said.

16 min ago

Key lines from the majority opinion: "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion"

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.   

Here are key lines from the majority opinion: 

  • “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
  • “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”
  • “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
  • “The dissent argues that we have “abandon[ed]” stare de- cisispost, at 30, but we have done no such thing, and it is the dissent’s understanding of stare decisis that breaks with tradition.”
  • “We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not pro- hibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
17 min ago

New York "will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion," state's attorney general pledges

Attorney General Letitia James speaks about protecting abortion access in New York on May 9.
Attorney General Letitia James speaks about protecting abortion access in New York on May 9. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has responded to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a decision that holds that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

“The Supreme Court's vicious decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is one of the darkest moments in the history of this nation. Make no mistake: While other states strip away the fundamental right to choose, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion," James tweeted.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure our most vulnerable and people from hostile states have access to this lifesaving care. Everyone in this nation deserves the right to make their own decisions about their bodies," she added.

12 min ago

Large protests seen outside Supreme Court

Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, June 24.
Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, June 24. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Groups of protesters are demonstrating outside the Supreme Court after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Video footage showed them holding signs and chanting through megaphones.

"It's a heartbreaking betrayal of half of the country," former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said on CNN, choking up a bit while seeing the protesters. "I'm getting — watching the women there — it's emotional."

The opinion is the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades and will transform the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.

Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

23 min ago

Biden and senior officials have been preparing for months for Roe v. Wade to be overturned

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A team of senior White House officials has been preparing for months to respond to a Supreme Court decision stripping nationwide abortion rights.

President Biden has been weighing a number of steps to respond to the ruling, but has been constrained by the law and limits on his executive authority.

The options have been under examination by lawyers, policy aides and political advisers since a draft opinion leaked in May.

But aides have been clear that nothing the President can do would restore the nationwide right to abortion.

Among the options the President is considering:

  • Using executive actions and FDA regulatory steps to expand access to medication abortion (pills), a widely used method that could provide access to women in states where abortions become illegal. The FDA has already approved a regulation making it easier to distribute pills by mail.
  • Declaring a public health emergency through the Department of Health and Human Services. This could shield doctors from legal liability if they treat patients in states where they are not licensed (so, for example, a doctor in Texas could travel to New Mexico to work at a clinic there).
  • Ordering the Justice Department to challenge state laws that would criminalize crossing state lines to obtain an abortion.
  • Working through the FCC to warn users of period tracking apps about their privacy and the potential their data could be used to identify early-stage pregnancy.