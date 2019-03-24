Mueller report summary expected todayBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
What President Trump has been doing today
President Trump was at his golf club this afternoon.
Trump, who's in Mar-a-Lago in Florida this weekend, headed to the golf club earlier this morning and was seen reading a newspaper in his ride over. He left the club just after 2:30 p.m. ET.
This is Trump’s 226th day at a property that bears his name and 175th day at one of his golf clubs.
The President also tweeted this today:
11 questions we still have
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and turned over his final report to Attorney General William Barr.
Barr is expected to provide Congress and the public Sunday with his summary of the main conclusions Mueller's investigation, according to a person familiar with the process. Barr is poised to deliver what he has described as Mueller's "principal conclusions."
Here are the looming questions:
- Was there a conspiracy to collude?
- Why didn't Mueller interview Trump in person?
- What will the public see of Mueller's report?
- Were there even more contacts with Russians?
- Did Trump or anyone else obstruct justice?
- Are there more big lies that will be exposed?
- Was Trump deemed a counterintelligence threat?
- How much of the dossier could Mueller confirm?
- What did Mueller find when he crossed Trump's "red line?"
- Will Mueller knock down left-wing conspiracies?
- How many related investigations are still active?
Here's what we've already learned through Mueller's court filings
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb
Special counsel Robert Mueller's 22-month investigation was an often-shocking story about what Russians, Trump campaign associates and others did in the 2016 election so their preferred candidate could win.
Now that investigation is complete. And the public, the media and Congress are anxiously waiting to learn what more, if anything, Mueller uncovered, and how much Attorney General William Barr will make public.
Mueller's office has been notoriously silent, choosing instead to speak almost exclusively through court filings. The only public message, through a spokesman, was that Mueller would finish his service as special counsel "in the coming days" and that the office would be closing.
However, what Mueller has revealed in court has already told the story of Russia's ambitious and brazen attempt to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, the operatives who aided — wittingly or otherwise — in that effort, and the extent to which people around Donald Trump lied when faced with tough questions.
After a 22-month investigation, Mueller is done
From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Laura Jarrett
Robert Mueller is done.
After a 22-month investigation, charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and one conviction at trial, the Justice Department announced Friday that the special counsel's office has wrapped up its probe into Russian election interference, possible Trump campaign collusion with Moscow and obstruction of justice.
A senior Justice Department official told CNN there are no more indictments coming from Mueller.
Mueller submitted a confidential report to Attorney General William Barr Friday detailing the decisions his team made to prosecute or not prosecute those who were investigated, Barr said in a letter to lawmakers.
William Barr's summary of the Mueller report is expected today
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the principal conclusions from the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation is still expected to be delivered to lawmakers today, according to a person familiar with the process.
