Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump was at his golf club this afternoon.

Trump, who's in Mar-a-Lago in Florida this weekend, headed to the golf club earlier this morning and was seen reading a newspaper in his ride over. He left the club just after 2:30 p.m. ET.

This is Trump’s 226th day at a property that bears his name and 175th day at one of his golf clubs.

The President also tweeted this today: