President Trump claims vindication

President Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since Attorney General William Barr's letter, saying, "it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard."

"So after a long look, after a long investigation, after so many people have been so badly hurt, after not looking at the other side where a lot of bad things, a lot of horrible things happened, a lot of very bad things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia -- the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There was no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction and none whatsoever," Trump said.

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was “not sufficient” to support a prosecution of the President for obstruction of justice.

Watch Trump's full statement: