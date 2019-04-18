Robert Mueller's report is comingBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump tweets "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" ahead of report's release
President Trump tweeted "presidential harassment" ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Moments ago, Trump sent out these two tweets:
How we expect today to play out
Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report today.
Here's what we know so far:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Barr will hold a news conference on Mueller's report at the Justice Department, DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said.
- 11 a.m. ET: Congressional committees will be sent a redacted version of the report, multiple congressional sources tell CNN.
- Sometime after that: A copy of the report will be posted on the special counsel's website.
- Still unclear: President Trump told WMAL Radio’s Larry O’Connor on Wednesday that he may have a news conference after Barr's. There's no news conference on the President's official schedule yet: So far he's due to give remarks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at 10:30 a.m. ET. before he travels to Mar-a-Lago.
Here's what the attorney general will talk about at the news conference today
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
According to Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec, Attorney General William Barr will address these things at the 9:30 a.m. ET news conference today:
- Whether executive privilege was invoked
- DOJ interactions with the WH in the past few weeks
- The redaction process
The news conference is expected to last 20 to 30 minutes. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is not planning to make a statement, but he will be there with Barr.
She described Barr as calm this morning and ready for the briefing.
Congress will get the report around 11 a.m. ET, sources say
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb
The Department of Justice has informed congressional committees they will be sent a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report around 11 a.m. ET, multiple congressional sources tell CNN.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted Wednesday that Congress would receive the report after Attorney General William Barr's news conference.
A redacted version of Mueller's report will be released this morning
Attorney General William Barr is expected today to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the report will be released this morning.
The redacted report will provide more details into what was uncovered during the 22-month special counsel investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's team and Russia and possible obstruction of justice.
Some background: Barr said he would use color-coded categories and explain the rationale for the redactions that are made from Mueller's nearly 400-page report.
He has said four types of information would be redacted from the report he submits: grand jury material, classified information, material tied to ongoing investigation, and information that could harm "peripheral third parties."