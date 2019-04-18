Barr details timing of report's release

President Trump's personal lawyers, led by Rudolph Giuliani, are working on a rebuttal to special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

His lawyers have been reworking a response they've been planning for months to conform more to what they expect in Mueller's report based on Barr's letter, though that rebuttal is not expected until sometime after the redacted version is released today.

At the White House: The President and White House officials are not expected to review the report ahead of its public release, people familiar with the matter said. Instead, aides — like the rest of official Washington — are planning to pore over the hundreds of pages starting the moment they are released.

Trump, who is known to prefer one-page summaries with visual aids over lengthy briefing texts, is not expected to read each page of the report himself, according to one official. Instead, his legal team is planning to brief him on the findings once they've been read and digested. And the President is likely to spend hours consuming television coverage of the report, which newsrooms are gearing up to read and analyze.