Robert Mueller's report is comingBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Barr details timing of report's release
Attorney General William Barr detailed the timing of the report's release.
He said the report will be released to the chairman and ranking members of the Senate and House judiciary committees at 11 a.m. ET.
The report will also be posted on the Department of Justice's website for the public after it's delivered to Congress, he said.
NOW: Barr speaks on the Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr is expected to speak soon on the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Trump's lawyers are preparing a rebuttal
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins
President Trump's personal lawyers, led by Rudolph Giuliani, are working on a rebuttal to special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
His lawyers have been reworking a response they've been planning for months to conform more to what they expect in Mueller's report based on Barr's letter, though that rebuttal is not expected until sometime after the redacted version is released today.
At the White House: The President and White House officials are not expected to review the report ahead of its public release, people familiar with the matter said. Instead, aides — like the rest of official Washington — are planning to pore over the hundreds of pages starting the moment they are released.
Trump, who is known to prefer one-page summaries with visual aids over lengthy briefing texts, is not expected to read each page of the report himself, according to one official. Instead, his legal team is planning to brief him on the findings once they've been read and digested. And the President is likely to spend hours consuming television coverage of the report, which newsrooms are gearing up to read and analyze.
What could happen after the report is released
From CNN's Eli Watkins and Marshall Cohen
The special counsel's report is expected to be released today. But one question lingering is what will happen after it's out.
Here's what could happen:
- Special counsel Robert Mueller: He can finally pack up shop and return to the private sector if he wants, though he might be asked to testify on Capitol Hill.
- Attorney General William Barr: He'll likely face subpoenas and lawsuits from House Democrats who want to pry loose the unredacted report.
- President Trump: He can move on from Mueller, but his world is still under scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York, who are looking at his business empire and his inauguration fund.
Congress will get CDs of the report
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Special counsel Robert Mueller's report will be released to Congress on discs, according to a senior Department of Justice official.
Lawmakers could receive the report some time in the 11 a.m. ET hour after Attorney General William Barr's news conference.
The Justice Department will release 2 versions of the redacted Mueller report
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
There will be two versions of the redacted special counsel report: One being released to the public and one that will eventually go to a limited number of members of Congress with fewer redactions, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Some of the redactions in the Mueller report will be because of the gag order in the case involving Republican activist Roger Stone, they wrote in a court filing. Prosecutors say they are making these redactions so not to potentially prejudice a jury, since Stone has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces and is headed to trial.
In the court filing related to the Stone case, prosecutors outlined a careful plan to prevent leaks of the less-redacted version the Justice Department plans to provide to Congress.
First, prosecutors will "secure" the less-redacted version — suggesting it won't be available immediately. They will also keep it in an "appropriate setting" and limit its access to only some members of Congress and their staff.
If Congress wants copies of the less-redacted version, prosecutors may want to ask a federal judge for permission before giving it to them, prosecutors wrote on Wednesday.
The Mueller report will have relatively minimal redactions
From CNN's Laura Jarrett and Evan Perez
The publicly released version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is expected to have relatively minimal redactions in the section on obstruction of justice, according to a source familiar with the report.
This was first reported in The Washington Post.
Why this matters: This part of the report would be expected to have fewer redactions than the part dealing with Russian interference and ties to Trump campaign due to the fact the obstruction investigation included testimony the Mueller investigators received from current and former Trump aides, not testimony before a grand jury.
The report will go public after Congress receives it
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
A copy of Robert Mueller's redacted report will be posted on the special counsel website after it has been delivered to Congress.
A senior DOJ official said the report will be delivered between 11 a.m. ET and noon to Capitol Hill and lawmakers will receive discs.
Trump tweets "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" ahead of report's release
President Trump tweeted "presidential harassment" ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Moments ago, Trump sent out these two tweets: