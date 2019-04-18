Trump tweets "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" ahead of report's release

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump told WMAL Radio’s Larry O’Connor on Wednesday that he may have a news conference after Barr's.

“Attorney General (William) Barr will be giving a press conference, maybe I'll do one after that, we'll see," Trump said in the interview.

Barr's news conference is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. ET.The New York Tims reported Wednesday officials from the Justice Department have spoken repeatedly with the White House about special counsel Robert Mueller's findings

The Times report, citing people with knowledge of the discussions, said the talks "aided the President's legal team" as it works to rebut the report, which the Justice Department said it will release with redactions today.