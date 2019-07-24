President Trump sent his first Mueller tweet of the day about an hour and a half before testimony begins.

He claims that “Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong!”

Some background: CNN previously reported that Trump spent the last several days on the phone and in conversation with aides and allies discussing Mueller's upcoming testimony. Instead of anxiety, the President has expressed irritation at having to watch the man who has shadowed his presidency sit down before two congressional committees Wednesday. Trump has been quizzing people around him about what they expect while complaining that Democrats will never let the Russia investigation go.

Even before Trump admitted this week he might watch "a little" of Mueller's testimony — after claiming he would ignore it — officials conceded he was unlikely to completely tune out the event.

His second tweet of the morning: President Trump continued his calls against allowing Mueller’s deputy, Aaron Zebley, to appear next to the special counsel as his counsel at today’s hearings.

“This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!” he tweeted.

It should be noted: It is not Trump’s decision whether this can be allowed. There is also no evidence that Aaron Zebley is or was a “Never Trumper.”