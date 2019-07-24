Robert Mueller testifies
Mueller just arrived on Capitol Hill
Former special counsel Robert Mueller just arrived on Capitol Hill to testify today in a series of hearings.
Mueller will face members of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees.
Here's how Trump is spending his day
President Trump has nothing on his public schedule until 4 p.m., when he departs the White House for a fundraiser in West Virginia.
He was tentatively scheduled to have a lunch with Vice President Pence, but it was canceled, according to a person familiar with the planning. (Those lunches are typically on Mondays so it's not unusual for them to be moved or canceled if they are pushed later into the week.)
Aides declined to detail any other meetings on the president's private schedule Wednesday, as several concede they'll be watching to see what the former special counsel says.
President Trump's first tweets this morning are all about Mueller
President Trump sent his first Mueller tweet of the day about an hour and a half before testimony begins.
He claims that “Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong!”
Some background: CNN previously reported that Trump spent the last several days on the phone and in conversation with aides and allies discussing Mueller's upcoming testimony. Instead of anxiety, the President has expressed irritation at having to watch the man who has shadowed his presidency sit down before two congressional committees Wednesday. Trump has been quizzing people around him about what they expect while complaining that Democrats will never let the Russia investigation go.
Even before Trump admitted this week he might watch "a little" of Mueller's testimony — after claiming he would ignore it — officials conceded he was unlikely to completely tune out the event.
His second tweet of the morning: President Trump continued his calls against allowing Mueller’s deputy, Aaron Zebley, to appear next to the special counsel as his counsel at today’s hearings.
“This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!” he tweeted.
It should be noted: It is not Trump’s decision whether this can be allowed. There is also no evidence that Aaron Zebley is or was a “Never Trumper.”
5 things to watch for at today's hearing
Lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees have been intensely preparing for their opportunity to question Robert Mueller in back-to-back hearings, and Mueller's been practicing as well.
Here's what to watch for when Mueller arrives on Capitol Hill this morning:
- What kind of witness is Mueller? In his two years as special counsel, Mueller spoke publicly just once: in his last week. He took no questions from the reporters in attendance. Mueller's public silence makes him a wild card for the lawmakers preparing to question him. They don't know how Mueller will react.
- Will Mueller go beyond the report? The biggest looming question that Democrats would like answered: Would you have charged Trump if he were not a sitting President? It's a question that Mueller is unlikely to answer — he said in May his office relied on the Justice Department's guidelines that a sitting President cannot be indicted — but Democrats are hopeful Mueller will engage with them on some of their questions that go beyond the 448 pages Mueller's team submitted in March.
- Which obstruction episodes do Democrats focus on? Judiciary Committee aides say Democrats on the panel plan to focus on five episodes of obstruction detailed in Mueller's report. Those episodes include what Democrats believe are the strongest cases of criminal conduct that Mueller documented related to obstruction, including Trump's efforts to fire the special counsel, to have then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions un-recuse himself and to tamper with witnesses like his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
- How aggressive are Republicans with Mueller? Some of the Republicans who have been the most vocal Mueller critics sit on the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, and they're likely to press the former special counsel about everything from the anti-Trump text messages sent by members of his team to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Warrant the FBI obtained on former Trump adviser Carter Page. Republicans' goal will be to undercut the Democratic narrative that Mueller's report contained damaging information about the President, and they've got a key conclusion from Mueller to do it: he did not establish a criminal conspiracy with Russia.
- What does Mueller say about Barr? Just as lawmakers hope to get Mueller to engage about his investigation beyond the report, Democrats are likely to press Mueller about his views on Barr's role in the investigation. The attorney general allowed most of the Mueller report to be released, but Barr has been slammed by Democrats, accused of trying to deceive the public about Mueller's report by putting out a misleading summary that distorted Mueller's conclusions.
How Mueller's been preparing for his testimony
Robert Mueller has been preparing for the hearing with a small group of aides at his former law firm.
Jim Popkin, a spokesman for the former special counsel, did not comment on how much or how long Mueller has been preparing. But he did confirm that Wilmer Hale — a Washington, DC, law firm — has allowed Mueller and "a small group of folks who worked with him at the special counsel's office" to use some unoccupied office space for the purpose of preparation.
"If you look at him and his career, he is someone who comes to the table fully prepared and he's going to be ready on Wednesday," he said.
All of the people preparing Mueller have spent the last two years working with him at the special counsel's office investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. The individuals helping Mueller prepare are some of the top people from that office, though their names haven't yet been released.
Expect Mueller to stick to the report: Popkin said, "If you listen to that statement, he made it clear that you can basically expect him to stick to the report."
Mueller will also submit a statement for the record to the committee, but that will be the redacted report and nothing else.
"He was subpoenaed obviously and he's made it clear that's why he will be there," Popkin said when asked about Mueller's frame of mind ahead of the hearing.
"Other than that, any information on his demeanor and tone will have to wait until Wednesday," he said.
The DOJ urged Mueller to stay "within the boundaries of your public report" before the hearing
Former special counsel Robert Mueller received some advice from the Department of Justice ahead of his congressional hearing today.
The Justice Department wrote a letter to Mueller on Monday that said he must adhere to the 448-page report he issued earlier this year.
The testimony, the letter stated, "must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege."
The letter, sent in response to Mueller's request for guidance about his testimony, is signed by Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer.
In the letter, Weinsheimer quotes from Mueller's public statement in May where he indicated his reluctance to testify, and notes that the Justice Department does not typically allow prosecutors to appear before Congress and discuss their cases.
Weinsheimer told Mueller that DOJ policy prevents him from commenting on the legal conclusions his office made "with respect to uncharged individuals, other than information contained within the portions of your report that already have been made public." He also said Mueller should not testify about portions of the public report that have been redacted or about uncharged third parties.
But, not everyone agrees with the DOJ's advice: In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said it was arrogant for the Justice Department to send a letter about what Mueller can say when he testifies in front of Congress.
He went on to say Mueller does not need to comply with the letter.
"He doesn't work for them," Nadler said. "And that letter asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them."
A look at Robert Mueller's life and career
Former special counsel Robert Mueller has decades of experience testifying before Congress, but the last time he did it was more than six years ago during his final weeks serving as FBI director.
Here's a look at Mueller's career:
Years of legal work: Mueller began his Department of Justice career in 1976 as an assistant US attorney in San Francisco, and during the decades that followed took only two breaks to try out the private sector, each lasting no more than a couple of years. The stints were so short-lived because of a simple fact: Mueller couldn't stand defending those he felt were guilty, Mueller biographer Garrett Graff, author of "The Threat Matrix."
He had high-profile DOJ cases: Mueller oversaw some of the highest-profile cases of the last few decades including the prosecution of mobster John Gotti and Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega. But it was his investigation into the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that would most profoundly affect him.
Mueller was a tough boss: In the office, Mueller was known as a taskmaster who worked long hours and demanded detailed briefings from his staff. At Mueller's annual holiday party at his home, Mudd, a CNN counterterrorism analyst and the FBI's former senior intelligence adviser who met daily with Mueller, recalled that Mueller would flick the lights on and off shortly after the end time noted on the invitation — a not-so-subtle sign that it was time for his guests to leave.
He's known for being "apolitical": One topic never discussed, though, was politics. Serving with Mueller for more than four years, and attending thousands of meetings with him, Mudd said he never once heard him say anything political. It was one of the reasons President George W. Bush nominated him to be FBI director in 2001, noting during his introduction of Mueller that the FBI "must remain free of politics and uncompromising in its mission."
Watch more about Mueller's career: