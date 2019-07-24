Trump thanks Democrats for holding Mueller hearing

Andrew Harnik/AP

There’s frustration at the Justice Department over the exchange between Robert Mueller and Rep. Ted Lieu.

In case you missed it, here's that exchange:

Lieu: So to recap what we've heard, we have heard today that the President ordered former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire you. The President ordered Don McGahn to then cover that up and create a false paper trail. And now we've heard the President ordered Cory Lewandowski to tell Jeff Sessions to limit your investigation so that he — you stop investigating the President. I believe a reasonable person looking at these facts could conclude that all three elements of the crime of obstruction of justice have been met, and I'd like to ask you the reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of (Office of Legal Counsel) opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?

Mueller: That is correct.

The Mueller answer today to Lieu and to another Democratic member near the end of the hearing contradicts what Justice officials have said were the answers from the special counsel team during a March 5 meeting that included Mueller and his top lieutenants and Attorney General William Barr, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and other officials.

One person familiar with the matter reiterated today that at least three times during the March 5 meeting, Jim Quarles told Justice Department officials it was not a case of “but for” the OLC opinion there would be an indictment of the President.

The special counsel team also told officials that they were careful to not leave the impression that they would indict the president if not for the OLC opinion that a sitting president cannot be charged.