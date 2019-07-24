GOP congressman who defended Trump in questioning is up for a White House job, sources say

After citing Justice Department rules that he could not prosecute a sitting president, Mueller suggested that it's possible Trump can be charged after leaving the White House.

Here's the exchange between committee chairman Jerry Nadler and Mueller:

Nadler: "Is it correct that if you had concluded that the President committed the crime of obstruction, you could not publicly state that in your report or here today?"

Mueller: "The statement would be that you would not indict, and you would not indict because under the OLC opinion, excuse me, a sitting president cannot be indicted, it would be unconstitutional."

Nadler: "Under Department of Justice policy, the President could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves office, correct?"

Mueller: "True"