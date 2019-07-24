Robert Mueller testifies
Mueller said a president can fire the FBI director. But there's a catch.
Asked if under Article 2 of the Constitution, a US president can fire the FBI director, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller responded yes.
But there is an important legal distinction here: A president certainly has the power under Article 2 to fire the FBI Director, but not necessarily to fire the FBI Director without any legal consequence.
By way of comparison, a President indisputably has the Constitutional authority to issue pardons, but it would be a crime to exercise that Constitutional power in an illegal manner — for example, by issuing a pardon in exchange for a bribe.
Similarly, while a president has the power to fire the FBI director, it is a crime to do so for criminal purposes, including to obstruct justice.
Mueller defends his team after GOP congressman goes on the attack
Robert Mueller defended his team of prosecutors and his hiring practices after Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong claimed they had conflicts of interests.
During his remarks, Armstrong began naming members of Mueller's team and their alleged biases and ties to Hillary Clinton.
Mueller interrupted Armstrong and asked if he could address his hiring practices.
"We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job. I've been in this business for almost 25 years, and in those 25 years, I have not had occasion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation. It is not done. What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job and do the job quickly and seriously and with integrity," Mueller said.
Armstrong argued back, saying, "It's simply not enough you vouch for your team."
"But that's what I'm saying, Mr. Mueller. This isn't just about you being able to vouch for your team. This is about knowing the day you accepted this role, you had to be aware no matter what this report concluded half of the country was going to be skeptical of your team's findings," he said.
It was Mueller's first response to a narrative that President Trump has pushed — that the special counsel’s office was comprised of “angry Democrats.”
CNN has reported that some of the members of Mueller’s team made donations to Democrats. Andrew Weissman, a senior member of the team, also attended Hillary Clinton’s election night party in 2016 and lavished praise on former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, an Obama appointee, in an email after she Trump and did not enforce his travel ban executive order in early 2017.
Mueller said Weissmann played “some role” in the hiring of special counsel team members, but “not a major role.” Mueller said he did not know remember when he found out that Weissmann had attended the Clinton party and said he would not talk about the Yates email.
Earlier in the hearing, Mueller offered support for Weissmann. “He is one of the more talented attorneys that we have on board. Over a period of time he has run a number of units” at the Justice Department," Mueller said.
CNN's David Shortell contributed to this post.
Mueller has deferred or declined to answer questions at least 111 times
As of 11:49 a.m. ET, Robert Mueller deferred or declined to answer questions from members of congress at least 111 times.
Of those instances, Mueller referred members of congress to the report at least 39 times.
Mueller made the hearing room laugh with this one-liner
Today's committee hearing erupted into laughter after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller joked about Congress's truthfulness.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia had asked Mueller what would happen if a lawmaker lied to his team during the investigation.
"What if I had made a false statement to an investigator on your team? Could I go to jail for up to five years?" she asked.
"Yes," Mueller said, before adding, "Although, it's Congress, so."
The hearing room laughed at Mueller's side remark.
Garcia continued on a more serious note: "Well, that's the point, though, isn't it? That No one is above the law. Not you. Not the Congress. And certainly not the President."
Mueller and his meeting with Trump — was it an interview for FBI director?
President Trump has said repeatedly that Robert Mueller interviewed for the FBI director job just before he was appointed as special counsel in May 2017.
Mueller provided more context about that conversation, from his point of view, under tough questioning from GOP Rep. Greg Steube.
Mueller said he was asked by the President for input about on the post, but said he was not interviewing for the job itself.
Here's the exchange:
Mueller: My understanding, I was not applying for the job. I was asked to give my input about what it would take to do the job, which, triggered the interview you are talking about.
Steube: So you don't recall on May 16, 2017 that you interviewed with the President, regarding the FBI Director job?
Mueller: I interviewed with the President and it was about the job but not about me applying for the job.
Steube: So your statement here today is that you didn't interview to apply for the FBI director job?
Mueller: That's correct.
Mueller says the OLC opinion guided his investigation
Robert Mueller told lawmakers that from the beginning of the investigation they were guided by the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel’s guidance that a sitting president could not be indicted. He added that prosecutors could indict a president once he is no longer in office.
Mueller told committee chairman Jerry Nadler the OLC opinion was a fact at the very start.
“We, at the outset determined that … when it came to the President’s culpability, we needed to, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a President, sitting President, cannot be indicted,” Mueller testified.
Asked whether a prosecutor could indict a president once he leaves office, Mueller said, “The OLC opinion says that the prosecutor, while he cannot bring a charge against a sitting president, nonetheless he can continue the investigation to see if there are other persons drawn into the conspiracy.”
Rep. Ted Lieu was one of at least two Democrats who sought to get Mueller to agree that Trump had obstructed justice when he ordered former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire the special counsel.
“I'd like to ask you the reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Lieu asked.
“That is correct,” Mueller responded.
He then quickly amended his response, “The only thing I want to add is I'm going through the elements with you. That does not mean I subscribe to what you're trying to prove through those elements.”
Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican, later prodded Mueller by suggesting the special counsel office decided not to prosecute Trump.
“In this case, you made a decision not to prosecute, correct?”
Mueller said it wasn’t a decision to not prosecute but reiterated that they were guided by the OLC opinion.
“No, we made a decision not to decide whether to prosecute.”
Here are some key takeaways from Mueller's testimony so far
Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s performance has been halting and shaky at times. But some combative answers as well.
Here are some other takeaways from his testimony:
- Mueller's performance: He was resolute in staying with his strategy of remaining within the bounds of the report even when his investigation was being criticized by some Republicans.
- His most frequent answers: As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Robert Mueller deferred, declined to answer or pointed members of congress to his report at least 75 times throughout his testimony.
- One of Mueller's key responses: His most significant answer so far was his answer to Rep. Ted Lieu about whether he would indict the President if not for the Office of Legal Counsel memo. But Mueller cautioned not to overread his answer, telling Lieu, “The only thing I want to add is I'm going through the elements with you. That does not mean I subscribe to what you're trying to prove through those elements.” He also said clearly that the President was not exonerated.
- A key exchange: Another interesting back-and-forth was with Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, where he said it was not the role of special counsel to assess impeachable conduct. “Our mandate does not go to the other ways of addressing conduct.”