Special counsel Hur to testify on Biden documents probe

By Maureen Chowdhury, Shania Shelton and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 7:53 a.m. ET, March 12, 2024
9 min ago

Special counsel Robert Hur on Biden classified documents probe: “I needed to show my work”

From CNN’s Marshall Cohen

Robert Hur speaks during a press briefing at the White House in 2017.
Robert Hur speaks during a press briefing at the White House in 2017. Alex Brandon/AP/FILE

Special counsel Robert Hur is expected to tell the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee that his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents “had to include rigorous, detailed, and thorough analysis” of his decision not to recommend criminal charges, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by CNN. 

“I needed to show my work,” Hur will say.

Hur is also expected to address his decision to reference Biden’s memory in his report, saying, “I had to consider the President’s memory and overall mental state, and how a jury likely would perceive his memory and mental state in a criminal trial.”

29 min ago

Here's what to consider before special counsel Hur's testimony 

From CNN's Marshall Cohen, Annie Grayer and Clare Foran

All eyes on Tuesday will be on special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and delivered a political bombshell with his conclusions about Biden’s memory.

During Hur's high-stakes hearing today, here are a few things to watch for:

What is he going to say about Biden's age and memory? Republicans will undoubtedly question Hur over Biden’s mental acuity after his report painted a damaging portrait of the president’s memory, which it called “significantly limited” and “hazy” at times. Biden and his allies have forcefully rejected that depiction.

How does Hur differentiate between Biden and Trump’s handling of classified material? Hur will be testifying Tuesday at a congressional hearing about Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Two days later, there will be a court hearing in Florida about Trump’s allegedly illegal mishandling of classified documents, in the Mar-a-Lago case. Perhaps the most potent line of attack for Democrats on Tuesday will be Hur’s own explanation for why, essentially, Trump’s behavior was worse than Biden’s.

How will GOP tie this to impeachment? House Republicans are looking for Hur’s public testimony to provide fresh momentum to their sputtering impeachment inquiry into Biden. In their subpoena to the Justice Department for documents related to Hur’s probe ahead of the hearing, Republicans linked his work to their own investigation, saying they “are concerned that President Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings.”

Read up on more key things to look for in Tuesday's high-stakes hearing.

30 min ago

Hur will testify as a private citizen after DOJ says he wrapped up his work with the department last week

From CNN's Paula Reid

Robert Hur, who spent the past year as special counsel investigating classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and private office, finished up his work last week and is no longer with the Justice Department, according to a department spokesperson.

Hur, a former US attorney appointed by then-President Donald Trump, will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as a private citizen.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as special counsel in January 2023. At the time, Hur, who had an extensive career at the Justice Department, had begun working in the private sector in Washington, DC.