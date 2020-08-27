Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republican National Committee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed, speaking of Democrats, “They want to … take away your Second Amendment rights.”

Facts First: This needs context. While some on the left have advocated repealing the Second Amendment, leadership in the Democratic Party does not support this. Democrats do broadly support a range of gun control measures.

For instance, the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, has proposed to "end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited."

Along with banning the "manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden’s plan includes mandating that people who own assault weapons either sell them to the federal government or properly register them with the authorities, along with other measures.

In 2019, House Democrats passed a gun control bill to extend the time allowed for federal agents to review background checks and to require that all gun sales go through background checks.

Democrats certainly support more strict gun control measures than Republicans.