There is no mention of required coronavirus testing in the guidance that was sent earlier today to guests who are invited to President Donald Trump's speech on the South Lawn tonight.

Instead, the guidance advises guests to stay home if they are not feeling well or have experienced Covid-19 symptoms, recently tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

According to the guidance obtained by CNN, "face coverings are required upon arrival and in security screening areas. Use is encouraged in high traffic areas including restrooms and hospitality spaces."

"Practice social distancing whenever possible," it adds.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows would not get into the details of Trump's speech tonight o the RNC, and on Covid-19 precautions, he would only say that people in close proximity to the President would be tested at the event.

Testing for outdoor events at the Republican National Convention has been scattershot at best. Guests who were seated around the President Tuesday night were tested, but most who attended weren't.

Reporters covering Vice President Pence's speech Wednesday night were tested, but several guests who were seated much closer to the stage were not. And now it appears no testing will be required for the President's speech Thursday night.