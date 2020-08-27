A person stands outside of the White House lit in purple and gold to mark the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Washington on Wednesday, August 26. Carolyn Kaster/AP

The White House and Trump campaign appear to be taking some big health risks in their planning for Trump's speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump's speech is expected to draw between 1,000 to 1,500 people, according to outgoing counselor Kellyanne Conway. That would rank as one of Trump's biggest events since his ill-fated rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, back in June.

Asked about precautions for the event, a WH official said, "Anyone in close proximity to the president will be tested." But when asked about everybody else, the official said that's a question for the campaign. Campaign officials did not respond for comment.

Earlier this week, the campaign said it was working with a coronavirus adviser in all of its event planning.

But the White House has taken a cavalier attitude toward the virus at times during the convention, staging Vice President Mike Pence's speech Wednesday night in Baltimore where it appears there were not many people wearing masks.

A similar scene was seen during Tuesday's speech for first lady Melania Trump in the Rose Garden where few people wore masks. As a task force source recently told CNN, Trump still doesn't get it when it comes to the virus.

As for Trump's speech, campaign officials told CNN it will happen as scheduled, despite the likelihood Hurricane Laura will be leaving behind a lot of devastation in its wake.