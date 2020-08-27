Live TV
2 min ago

White House expecting between 1,000 and 1,500 people to attend Trump's acceptance

From CNN's Jim Acosta

A person stands outside of the White House lit in purple and gold to mark the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Washington on Wednesday, August 26.
The White House and Trump campaign appear to be taking some big health risks in their planning for Trump's speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump's speech is expected to draw between 1,000 to 1,500 people, according to outgoing counselor Kellyanne Conway. That would rank as one of Trump's biggest events since his ill-fated rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, back in June. 

Asked about precautions for the event, a WH official said, "Anyone in close proximity to the president will be tested." But when asked about everybody else, the official said that's a question for the campaign. Campaign officials did not respond for comment.

Earlier this week, the campaign said it was working with a coronavirus adviser in all of its event planning.  

But the White House has taken a cavalier attitude toward the virus at times during the convention, staging Vice President Mike Pence's speech Wednesday night in Baltimore where it appears there were not many people wearing masks.

A similar scene was seen during Tuesday's speech for first lady Melania Trump in the Rose Garden where few people wore masks. As a task force source recently told CNN, Trump still doesn't get it when it comes to the virus. 

As for Trump's speech, campaign officials told CNN it will happen as scheduled, despite the likelihood Hurricane Laura will be leaving behind a lot of devastation in its wake. 

8 min ago

Trump to formally accept Republican presidential nomination in remarks at the White House tonight

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24 in Charlotte.
President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his nomination acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House, according to a Republican familiar with the planning.

Ethics experts have said that accepting the nomination from White House property highlights Trump's willingness to trample on norms. A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions.

The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president last night, speaking in front of a live audience at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. A major theme of both his address and the night as a whole was support for law enforcement.

A dangerous storm tearing toward the Gulf Coast and an extraordinary protest by basketball and baseball stars over the latest police shooting of a Black man threatened to overshadow Pence's turn to headline the convention. 