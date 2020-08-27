Live TV
Athletes protest police shooting

RNC day 4

Coronavirus pandemic

Republican National Convention 2020: Day 4

By Rebekah Metzler, Melissa Macaya, Jessica Estepa, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:35 p.m. ET, August 27, 2020
22 min ago

Trump ignores Jacob Blake but condemns violent protests

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

The “law and order” message Trump hopes to advance Thursday comes at tense moment. Kenosha, Wisconsin, remains on edge after the police shooting of a Black man. Many professional athletes were continuing a boycott, though NBA playoff games were scheduled to resume. In Washington, a large racial justice demonstration was being planned for Friday.

The tinder-box atmosphere surrounding the President’s address is not an entirely unfamiliar or uncomfortable place for Trump, and in some ways fits squarely into the theme of his convention and campaign: that Democratic-run areas will devolve into chaos should Joe Biden win.

One of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, appeared to acknowledge as much in an interview earlier Thursday, quoting an earlier speaker during the convention: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” she said. 

Speakers on Thursday — including Ann Dorn, the widow of a police captain who was killed during violence in St. Louis, and Patrick Lynch, the president of a New York Police Department union — seemed designed to advance that message.

But in refusing the address or even acknowledge the circumstances that have led to protests in Wisconsin, Trump also seems to undercut the assertions made over and over during the convention that he is attuned to the issues of the Black community and eager to help.

Those themes also seemed poised to arise again Thursday, with planned speeches from Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Trump’s sole Black Cabinet member, and Ja’Ron Smith, the highest-ranking Black official at the White House. Also scheduled to speak is Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for a drug violation was commuted by Trump.

Given an opportunity earlier Thursday to comment on the shooting of Jacob Blake that precipitated protests in Kenosha this week, Trump instead pivoted to his familiar pledge to tamp down on violence.

"We will put out the fire. We will put out the flame," Trump said during a visit to FEMA headquarters, where he received a briefing on Hurricane Laura. "We will stop the violence very quickly.”

22 min ago

One of the only Black White House staffers calls for high standards for police departments

Ja'Ron Smith, special assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.
Ja'Ron Smith, special assistant to the President for Domestic Policy. Republican National Committee

Ja'Ron Smith, special assistant to President Trump for Domestic Policy and one of the only Black men working for the White House, invoked the names of numerous Black Americans killed by acts of violence when discussing why the US needs "police departments with the highest standards."

"In the wake of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and LeGend Taliferro, a moment of national consciousness, I have seen his true conscience," Smith said about Trump tonight during his speech at the Republican National Convention. "I just wish everyone could see the deep empathy he shows to families whose loved ones were killed in senseless violence. President Trump has made it clear that if you want safe communities, you must have police departments with the highest standards."

More on Smith: Hired in 2017 to serve as an adviser to Trump on Urban Affairs and Revitalization, Smith was tasked with pursuing Trump's agenda on a slate of issues important to the Black community, including prison reform and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

52 min ago

Read excerpts of Ivanka Trump's speech tonight

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump rounds out the Trump family Republican National Convention speakers Thursday evening, with remarks focused on working families, a key component of her White House portfolio, per an aide familiar with the speech. She is slated to introduce her father later this evening.

“She will provide Americans with personal insight into how the President makes decisions and his everyday work for the forgotten men and women of our country. She will highlight his top policy accomplishments that have impacted American workers and families, and draw a contrast to her father’s leadership vs. Biden’s failed policies of the past,” the aide said. 

Based on that description, it appears that this will, like her siblings, be short on personal anecdotes but rather focus on her work and the administration’s work more broadly.

Trump championed paid family leave as part of the tax bill, which she is expected to highlight, per an excerpt of the speech provided to CNN:

“President Trump is advancing the American values of work and family… Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible. As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families.”

Read more excerpts from her speech:

  • “Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people’s nominee for President of the United States. Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the People’s President.”
  •  “Where politicians choose party, our President chooses people.”
  • “President Trump is advancing the American values of work and family…. Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible. As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families.”
  • "Since the day he took the oath of office, I’ve watched my father take on the failed policies of the past and do what no other leader has done before."

 

1 hr ago

The final night of the RNC begins

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson

Guests gather to watch U.S. President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27 in Washington.
Guests gather to watch U.S. President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention has begun.

President Donald Trump will take the White House stage this evening after three nights of propaganda and pageantry at the convention for a speech that's expected to paper over his flawed handling of the coronavirus pandemic and deliver a searing indictment of his rival Joe Biden.

Trump will accept his party's renomination for president at a time when the nation has passed the grim milestone of more than 180,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19 and some 5.8 million US cases — more than anywhere else in the world.

The President is expected to cast his response in glowing terms, highlighting the administration's efforts to produce a vaccine by the end of the year and its purchase of 150 million rapid tests to be distributed across the country in partnership with Abbott Laboratories.

Trump will be introduced on Thursday by his daughter Ivanka Trump and a crowd of more than 1,500 will attend the speech and the fireworks that follow. The White House thus far has offered conflicting information about how the guests will be screened for Covid-19.

The President is also expected, in some form, to address the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Blake was shot seven times in the back Sunday by an officer as he tried to enter an SUV where three of his children were waiting. Early Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old Illinois youth — whose social media accounts show an affinity for Trump, guns and the police — allegedly shot and killed two people, and injured another, who were at one of the nighttime protests in Kenosha.

So far Trump has refused to answer questions about the two incidents in Wisconsin or to say whether he watched the video of Blake being shot by police, and it's unclear if he will make any statement of sympathy to Blake's family or Black Americans once again angered by police brutality.

Read about tonight's event here.

1 hr 6 min ago

Living like there's no pandemic

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

If the speakers at this week’s convention provided a portrait of Trump’s presidency that didn’t always align with reality, the images of mask-less crowds gathered without social distancing helped reinforce it.

Combined with the repeated references to the coronavirus pandemic in the past tense — most notably by Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow — the images protect a post-pandemic world, even as deaths mount. More than 3,600 Americans have died since the Republican National Convention started three days ago — more than died during the terror attacks on 9/11.

Unlike most Americans, Trump has access to an extensive testing regime that his aides say renders him the “most tested man in America.” Anyone who comes into close proximity with him receives one; on Thursday, that includes a sizable number of the more than 1,000 invited guests on the South Lawn for his speech.

The same was true, at least in part, for guests at the first lady’s speech in the Rose Garden and Vice President Mike Pence’s address at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. While neither the campaign nor the White House would provide specific details, at least some of the guests at those events were tested. Few wore masks.

The effect has been to provide Trump with the crowds he long desired for his convention. But it has also allowed him to project a reality that simply doesn’t exist for the rest of the country. Many states still ban large gatherings. Rapid testing is not available in many places, and wait times are long. The mask requirements that exist in many states would not permit the types of bare-faced events that Trump has convened.

How effective that is in convincing Americans that Trump has handled the virus well isn’t clear. Even a number of Republican senators are opting not to attend Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House, despite most receiving invitations to join the audience on the South Lawn.

People living through the outbreak are still feeling its effects, be it through closed businesses, struggles with childcare or just the daily inconveniences that have now become routine, like remembering to wear a mask. Images of the President going about his life as normal can’t change that reality.

"Here's what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic: It's relentless. You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it'll go away. It doesn't go away," Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said in a prebuttal to Trump’s speech earlier Thursday.

1 hr 11 min ago

The final night of the RNC kicks off in moments. Here are key things to watch.

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rudy Giuliani.
President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rudy Giuliani. Getty, AP

The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention tonight will feature President Donald  Trump's speech officially accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Similar to the first three nights, some speeches are expected to take place at an audience-less auditorium. But before closing out the week's festivities, Trump is expected to deliver a speech to a large crowd from the South Lawn of the White House, breaking with tradition among US presidents not to mix official functions in the White House with overtly political ones. Fireworks are expected after his remarks.

The night will also feature Republican congressional leadership, namely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The convention's theme for Thursday night is "Land of Greatness."

Here are key things to watch tonight:

  • Trump's big speech: The main event of the night is Trump's speech -- his moment to further define his plan for the American future and pitch it to households across the country. Trump will then give his acceptance speech from an elaborate stage on the South Lawn of the White House, after he's introduced by Ivanka Trump. The speech is expected to draw an audience between 1,000 to 1,500 people, according to outgoing counselor Kellyanne Conway, and it's expected to conclude with fireworks. Friday's speech will rank as one of Trump's biggest events amid the coronavirus pandemic since his ill-fated rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, back in June.
  • Wisconsin protests and Hurricane Laura: There were questions on Thursday about whether Trump would postpone his acceptance speech in the wake of Hurricane Laura, a near-category five storm that barreled into the Gulf Coast Wednesday night. Campaign officials say the address will happen as scheduled. Another issue looming over the convention has been the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality across the country. Throughout most of the convention speakers' remarks, Republicans repeatedly blamed Democrats for not running their cities well enough to quell violence.
  • Alice Marie Johnson: In 2018, Trump commuted the prison sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting. Johnson, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Now Johnson is a senior fellow with the Texas Public Policy Foundation's Right on Crime initiative. Johnson is likely to testify to the President's criminal justice reform efforts, which Trump was initially hesitant to move forward with.

Read more about the night's events here.

1 hr 9 min ago

People wearing few masks and chairs close together in South Lawn ahead of Trump speech 

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Judging from the view on the South Lawn tonight, you wouldn’t know a pandemic has swept across the nation and killed 180,000 Americans. 

The White House and campaign are expecting anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 guests tonight on the South Lawn and the chairs are positioned within less than a foot of one another.

A White House official says there are 1,500 chairs and they expect the rest of the crowd (roughly 500) to be standing. 

The guests received guidance today that was obtained by CNN and did not include required coronavirus testing. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows just told reporters “a number of people will be tested."

The guidance also said masks would be necessary to enter and in high traffic areas, but few were seen wearing masks as they milled about beforehand. 

President Trump’s allies, advisers and old friends are in the crowd tonight. Dozens of lawmakers are expected to attend as well, even though Congress is in recess.

The Republican convention worked with a company that said they have protocols in place that are in compliance with guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DC Department of Public Health. These officials have been on site, the campaign says, though they declined to say which guidelines they were given. 

1 hr 18 min ago

Trump will hit law and order hard in his speech tonight

From CNN's Jim Acosta

A senior Trump campaign adviser said President Trump will hit his law and order theme hard tonight.

The adviser explained “this is how we win suburban moms back,” an acknowledgment of Trump’s shaky standing with women voters.

Top adviser Stephen Miller is leading the writing team in drafting tonight’s speech.

As for the situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump is likely to address the unrest in the streets of US cities. But aides are being tight lipped about whether Trump will mention the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN he reached out to representatives for Blake’s family to offer Trump’s sympathies. Meadows said Trump has seen the video of Blake being shot by police, something Trump would not talk about earlier today when asked.

1 hr 18 min ago

DC based doctor: Trump hosting 1,000 people at White House for RNC is "maddening"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital, says it's "maddening" that President Trump and the Republican National Committee is hosting between 1,000 to 1,500 people at the White House tonight for their convention.

Reiner told CNN's Erin Burnett that the President is breaking DC coronavirus gathering restrictions which states that mass gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

"I'm sitting, right now, in a hospital six blocks from the White House. A hospital that treated hundreds of [Covid-19] patients over the last six months. And when I look at a gathering down the street, purely for political purposes, really purely to create a backdrop for the President, it's really maddening," Reiner said.

This latest criticism comes after Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris called out Trump and the GOP for not acknowledging the reality of the pandemic during their convention earlier today.