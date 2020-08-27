President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump rounds out the Trump family Republican National Convention speakers Thursday evening, with remarks focused on working families, a key component of her White House portfolio, per an aide familiar with the speech. She is slated to introduce her father later this evening.
“She will provide Americans with personal insight into how the President makes decisions and his everyday work for the forgotten men and women of our country. She will highlight his top policy accomplishments that have impacted American workers and families, and draw a contrast to her father’s leadership vs. Biden’s failed policies of the past,” the aide said.
Based on that description, it appears that this will, like her siblings, be short on personal anecdotes but rather focus on her work and the administration’s work more broadly.
Trump championed paid family leave as part of the tax bill, which she is expected to highlight, per an excerpt of the speech provided to CNN:
“President Trump is advancing the American values of work and family… Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible. As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families.”
Read more excerpts from her speech:
- “Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people’s nominee for President of the United States. Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the People’s President.”
- “Where politicians choose party, our President chooses people.”
- "Since the day he took the oath of office, I’ve watched my father take on the failed policies of the past and do what no other leader has done before."