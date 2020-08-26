Trump joins Pence on stage to close out day 3 of the Republican National Convention
Following the end of Vice President Mike Pence's speech tonight from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, President Trump and Melania Trump joined the second family on stage to chants of "four more years."
After exchanging handshakes, the four stood on stage while Trace Adkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Watch:
4 min ago
Pence: "Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha"
Vice President Mike Pence used a portion of his remarks to deliver a pro-police "law and order" message, saying "the violence must stop" whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha.
Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been the site of ongoing unrest and protests after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back as he tried to enter an SUV with his children in the vehicle.
"My fellow Americans, we are passing through a time of testing. But in the midst of this global pandemic, just as our nation has begun to recover, we’ve seen violence and chaos in the streets of our major cities," Pence said.
"President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, tearing down statues is not free speech. Those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the vice president continued.
"Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha," Pence said. "Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race, and creed and color," he said.
Pence went on to praise law enforcement and defended the Trump administration's response to racial unrest. He said he and the President would not defund the police.
"President Trump and I know the men and women that put on the uniform of law enforcement are the best of us. Every day when they walk out that door, they consider our lives more important than their own," he said.
The vice president also took a swipe at Joe Biden, claiming that last week during the Democratic National Convention, he "didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country."
Earlier today: In the 90 minutes before he was scheduled to speak, Pence decided he would address the unrest unfolding in Wisconsin.
Whether or not he would bring up Wisconsin when he took the stage remained up in the air all day Wednesday. In the morning, a source said he would reference it. Then, around 8 p.m., a source familiar with the speech said Pence would not address the matter whatsoever and said the draft of his speech was locked.
But after seeing how dramatically events had escalated throughout the day, as he watched from his residence Wednesday afternoon, Pence added a last-minute reference to Wisconsin into the final drafts of his speech, making the ultimate decision only after he had landed in Baltimore to headline the third night.
With reporting from CNN's From Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny
Watch:
4 min ago
Fact check: Pence's claims about the Obama economy
From CNN's Katie Lobosco
Vice President Mike Pence claimed that the Trump administration inherited “an economy struggling to break out of the slowest recovery since the Great Depression.”
Facts First:While it’s true that the US economy recovered more slowly after the Great Recession than after any other on record, this needs context.
Pence pays tribute to coronavirus victims: "We grieve with those who grieve"
Vice President Mike Pence expressed his condolences for the families who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.
"After all the sacrifice in this year like no other, all the hardship, we're finding our way forward again," he said. "But tonight our hearts are with all of the families who have lost loved ones and have family members still struggling with serious illness. In this country we mourn with those who mourn, we grieve with those who grieve."
He continued: "And this night, I know that millions of Americans will pause and pray for God's comfort for each of you."
Pence also praised frontline workers for their "heroic" efforts.
"Our country doesn't get through such a time unless its people find strength within. The response of doctors, nurses, first responders, farmers, factory workers, truckers and everyday Americans who put the health and safety of their neighbors first has been nothing short of heroic," he said.
Watch:
39 min ago
Pence accepts VP nomination as crowd chants "four more years"
Vice President Mike Pence accepted his party's VP nomination as a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years."
"Four years ago I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew that Donald Trump had the leadership and the vision to make America great again. And for the last four years I've watched this President endure unrelenting attacks but get up every day and fight to keep the promises that he made to the American people. So with gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party and the grace of god, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States," he said.
Watch:
19 min ago
Pence speaks in front of a crowd, with few people wearing masks
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a live audience at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, on the third night of the Republican National Convention.
Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country, only a few of the attendees seated in front of Pence wore masks, with no proper social distancing in seating arrangements, which are two of the primary safety precautions recommended by health experts.
"The campaign staff has been better about masks but not all here are wearing them," CNN's Jason Hoffman reported.
Second lady Karen Pence was also seen sitting among a separate group of people with no masks on.
Watch:
40 min ago
Pence calls Hurricane Laura "a serious storm" in opening remarks
Vice President Mike Pence used the opening remarks of his speech at the Republican National Convention to acknowledge the efforts underway in Louisiana and Texas to prepare for Hurricane Laura.
"[A]llow me to say a word to the families and communities in the past of Hurricane Laura. Our prayers are with you tonight and our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted," Pence said at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. "FEMA has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm's way. This is a serious storm and we urge all of those in the effected areas to heed state and local authorities, stay safe and know we'll be with you every step of the way, to support, rescue, respond, and recover in the days and weeks ahead. That's what Americans do."
More on the hurricane: Hurricane Laura has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it heads toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
The National Hurricane Center warns that "unsurvivable" storm surges of up to 15 feet could overwhelm parts of the Gulf Coast.
Watch:
21 min ago
Fact check: Did James Madison sign the Declaration of Independence? No, he did not.
From CNN's Homes Lybrand
Madison Cawthorn, a Republican House candidate in North Carolina, claimed in his speech that James Madison, one of America’s founding fathers, signed the Declaration of Independence when he was the same age as Cawthorn.
“James Madison was just 25 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence,” he said.
Facts First: This is incorrect. Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence. He was 25 when it was ratified.
In one of the final scheduled speeches for Wednesday night’s Republican convention, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell spoke about President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda, extolling his pivot away from globalization and toward nationalism, which he argued put “America first.”
Grenell previously served as US ambassador to Germany, and earlier this year, the President brought Grenell in for a short stint as the acting Director of National Intelligence.
Grenell said during his speech that the press was shocked when Trump, running as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016, said “(t)hat American foreign policy was failing to make Americans safer.”
“After the end of the Cold War, Democrats and Republicans in Washington bought into the illusion that the whole world would start to resemble America. And so they started to pursue unlimited globalization,” he added.
Grenell appeared to embrace the “nationalist” term for Trump’s foreign policy agenda, saying, “The Washington elites want you to think this kind of foreign policy is immoral. And so they call it ‘nationalist.’ That tells you all you need to know. The DC crowd thinks when they call Donald Trump a nationalist, they’re insulting him.”
"You’re in charge. Not lobbyists. Not special interests. Not warmongers, or China sympathizers, or globalization fanatic," Grenell later said. "With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House, the boss is the American people. President Trump rightly calls his foreign policy 'America First.'"
The former ambassador also praised Trump’s negotiation tactics with foreign leaders, saying, “I’ve watched President Trump charm the Chancellor of Germany, while insisting that Germany pay its NATO obligations."
In his three months as DNI, Grenell oversaw controversial firings of top career officials, a re-structuring of several parts of ODNI, a deeply acrimonious relationship with oversees in Congress and the declassification of documents from the Obama administration that fueled the "Obamagate" conspiracy theory amplified by Trump and his allies.
Grenell used time at the lectern to also discuss his time as DNI and linking it to the Democratic Party, saying, “I saw the Democrats’ entire case for Russian collusion. And what I saw made me sick to my stomach.”