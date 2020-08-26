Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway. AP, Getty Images

The third night of the Republican National Convention is this evening, and will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are among the scheduled speakers, alongside several women in high-ranking political positions within the Republican Party across the country and Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old who won a North Carolina Republican congressional primary over a candidate backed by Trump.

The night is also expected to feature a military veteran, a civil rights activist and the president of the National Association of Police Organizations.

Like Tuesday's speeches, Wednesday's appearances are expected to be a mix of pre-taped remarks, pre-cut videos and live broadcasts. The Trump campaign has said to prepare for surprises and expect President Donald Trump to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Day three of the convention is set to focus the theme: "Land of Heroes."

Here are key things to watch tonight:

Pence at Fort McHenry: The vice president will deliver his speech from Fort McHenry in Maryland. The raising of the American flag at the fort during the War of 1812, which signaled American victory over the British in the Battle of Baltimore, was the inspiration for Francis Scott Key's "The Star-Spangled Banner." Over the last two nights, the convention's concluding speeches have sought to deliver more unifying messages than the preceding speakers. But even though Pence doesn't typically see himself as Trump's attack dog, a Trump campaign official told CNN's Jim Acosta the vice president knows he has a job to do, and to expect Pence to "take some lumber to Joe" Biden in the convention's concluding speech on Wednesday night.

The vice president will deliver his speech from Fort McHenry in Maryland. The raising of the American flag at the fort during the War of 1812, which signaled American victory over the British in the Battle of Baltimore, was the inspiration for Francis Scott Key's "The Star-Spangled Banner." Over the last two nights, the convention's concluding speeches have sought to deliver more unifying messages than the preceding speakers. But even though Pence doesn't typically see himself as Trump's attack dog, a Trump campaign official told CNN's Jim Acosta the vice president knows he has a job to do, and to expect Pence to "take some lumber to Joe" Biden in the convention's concluding speech on Wednesday night. Addressing demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin: Pence will address the racial unrest in America in his speech at Fort McHenry, according to the senior Republican official. He will make a particular mention of the violence unfolding in Wisconsin, where two people were killed overnight and a third injured during the third straight night of demonstrations in Kenosha over the police shooting of Blake, the official said. Convention speakers have spoken generally about ongoing protests against brutality, largely decrying their cause as a liberal one and defending the police.

Pence will address the racial unrest in America in his speech at Fort McHenry, according to the senior Republican official. He will make a particular mention of the violence unfolding in Wisconsin, where two people were killed overnight and a third injured during the third straight night of demonstrations in Kenosha over the police shooting of Blake, the official said. Convention speakers have spoken generally about ongoing protests against brutality, largely decrying their cause as a liberal one and defending the police. GOP women in power, including Kellyanne Conway: Conway is among the list of scheduled speakers at the RNC Wednesday evening, speaking just a few days after she abruptly announced she would be leaving her White House job. In 2016, Conway became the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race. After the election, she became counselor to the President and has remained one of the President's longest-serving advisers. Conway is among a list of standout women in GOP leadership roles expected to speak on Wednesday. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the youngest Republican ever to be elected to Congress, are also scheduled to speak.

Read more about tonight's events here.