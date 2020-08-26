On a call with reporters earlier today, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh previewed tonight’s keynote speech from Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will speak from Fort McHenry, the inspiration for Francis Scott Key’s Star Spangled Banner
“We expect the vice president to deliver a stirring speech, honoring what makes America great,” Murtaugh told reporters on a call. “He will talk in optimistic tones about our future as Americans, and he will lay out the very real and important accomplishments of President Trump's administration, despite, he will note, a media obsessed with whatever the day to day distractions are in the swamp in Washington, DC”
Pence will focus on the Trump administration’s accomplishments, Murtaugh said, “especially as compared to the platitudes that are all that we hear from Joe Biden.”
President Donald Trump will appear in tonight’s program, as he has every night this week so far.
8 min ago
Women in GOP leadership roles to take center stage at RNC tonight
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is among the list of scheduled speakers at the RNC Wednesday evening, speaking just a few days after she abruptly announced she would be leaving her White House job.
In 2016, Conway became the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race. After the election, she became counselor to the President and has remained one of the President's longest-serving advisers.
Conway announced Sunday evening she will leave her job at the White House at the end of the month while her husband, George Conway, said he was withdrawing from the anti-Trump organization, The Lincoln Project, with both citing a need to focus on their family.
Conway's speech on Wednesday will mark her second appearance at the 2020 GOP convention.
On Tuesday, she was featured in a short video with other women in leadership positions across the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.
Conway is among a list of standout women in GOP leadership roles expected to speak on Wednesday. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the youngest Republican ever to be elected to Congress, are also scheduled to speak.
It appears to be part of a larger appeal to bring more women into the party amid fears that their support for the GOP and Trump is eroding. According to several national polls conducted over the summer, the gender gap among voters is near historic highs.
19 min ago
Pence will “keep defining the Democratic ticket as out of touch and dangerous for America”
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
In his speech at Fort McHenry tonight, Vice President Mike Pence will address the racial unrest in America.
He will make a particular mention of the violence unfolding in Wisconsin, where two people were killed overnight and a third injured during the third straight night of demonstrations in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The vice president’s remarks are still being written — and updated as events unfold in Wisconsin and elsewhere — but he plans to steep his remarks in patriotic tones and will make a particular reference to the National Anthem.
He is expected to repeat his call for standing during the anthem — as a sign of respect for the flag — and use that in his remarks tonight.
It remains an open question how much he will dwell on that, aides said, because he is also focused intently on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and VP nominee Kamala Harris.
A senior Republican official says Pence will use his remarks “to keep defining the Democratic ticket as out of touch and dangerous for America.”
29 min ago
RNC uses White House for speeches and surprises despite ethics concerns
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak
President Donald Trump is slated to accept the 2020 Republican presidential nomination on Thursday with a speech from the White House lawn — an act ruled permissible by a federal agency. Yet even with the legal sign-off, the Republican convention's use of the White House this week is as norm-busting as anything in the Trump presidency and has gone far beyond his predecessors' actions.
First lady Melania Trump held her speech in a newly renovated Rose Garden. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a speech from Jerusalem during an official foreign trip.
And throughout this week, Trump himself has used the White House as a backdrop for other programming — including a surprise pardon and immigration naturalization ceremony.
All presidents, in some way, use the powers of their office when it comes time for reelection. That includes highlighting executive orders that benefit key voting blocs or touting foreign policy achievement available only to the sitting commander in chief.
But never have those moves been so blatantly staged for political gain -—or have officials appeared so nonchalant about violating longstanding rules like the Hatch Act, a law that is supposed to stop the federal government from affecting elections or going about its activities in a partisan manner.
There is a shrugging attitude toward the Hatch Act among many of Trump's aides, people familiar with the West Wing dynamics say, after the President made clear early in his tenure he would not admonish advisers found to have violated the law restricting political activity by government officials.
"Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares. They expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday morning in an interview with Politico. "This is a lot of hoopla that's being made about things."
"What are the consequences?" another administration official asked. "No one gets punished."
Trump has joked he would excuse anyone found to be violating the act on his behalf, one of the people said. The President himself decides what punishment to dole out.
Karen Pence to talk about military community tonight at RNC
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
Second lady Karen Pence joined “Fox and Friends” Wednesday to preview her speech set to take place tonight, night three of the Republican National Convention, and said she would be talking about the military community.
“I get to talk a little bit about our military community, and you know that’s near and dear to my heart, and I’ve worked a lot with military spouses to help them with employment and I’ve also done a lot of work with veterans on preventing suicide,” Pence said. “It’ll be an exciting night to highlight the heroes in this great country.”
Pence praised first lady Melania Trump’s Tuesday night speech, calling it “absolutely beautiful, absolutely uplifting” and praised President Donald Trump as a man who loves America.
“I think last night, what you heard from Melania was she shared how much this President loves this country and I’ve got to tell you, Ainsley, I see that all the time when I talk to this President. He absolutely loves this country and wants everybody to succeed,” she said.
52 min ago
Kellyanne Conway announced she was leaving the White House ahead of today's RNC speech
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday evening she will leave her post at the end of the month while her husband, George Conway, said he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, both citing a need to focus on their family.
"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes," Kellyanne Conway said in a statement.
"We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."
Conway confirmed Monday that she'll still be speaking tonight at the Republican National Convention.
George Conway tweeted Sunday that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project — a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans — to "devote more time to family matters."
One of the Conways' high school-aged daughters has generated attention on social media about her family and their political views over the last several months.
The Sunday evening announcement marks an abrupt end to Kellyanne Conway's high-profile time in the White House where she earned a reputation as one of the President's fiercest — and most controversial — defenders. She landed her position in 2016 after becoming the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race.
But political tension with her husband had spilled into public view in recent years.
A Washington lawyer who was considered for multiple Justice Department posts early in Trump's tenure, George Conway quickly emerged as a prominent critic of the President.
He's previously said that Trump is "guilty" of being unfit for office, called for Congress to remove the "cancer" of Trump from the presidency and openly questioned the President's mental health.
Pence to formally accept the Republican vice presidential nomination tonigth from Fort McHenry
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his acceptance speech tonight from Fort McHenry, which for nearly the last century has been a historic monument and shrine.
It is a National Park, not a military base, and is located on the port of Baltimore.
The flag flying just overhead Pence will be a replica of the one that flew in 1814. It is adorned with 15 stars and 15 stripes, which was the flag designated in 1795. (Notice the red stripe just below the box of blue stars, which forever after became a white stripe and remains so today. At the time, Tennessee, Ohio and Louisiana were new states, but would not be added to the flag until 1818.)
As of 11 a.m. ET this morning, 135 white wooden folding chairs were situated in the Fort for the speech tonight.
It will be the biggest live audience yet during the Republican National Convention this week, with the Thursday night crowd at the White House for the President's speech expected to be larger.
Officials said strong testing protocols are in place, with staff working on the grounds here required to test for three consecutive days.
A separate platform has been built for Sean Hannity, who is scheduled to broadcast his show live from inside the perimeter of the Fort, which is decorated with multiple flags and patriotic bunting.
Fort McHenry is a significant site in the country’s history — and its psyche. The Battle of Baltimore took place only three weeks after the British burned the Capitol. The triumph in Baltimore inspired a young lawyer named Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner,” named after the garrison flag that flew over the Fort.
Col. Schultz, a park ranger here, said the Fort has been closed to tours since March. But the park is open to outdoor use and visitors.
President Donald Trump spoke from Fort McHenry on Memorial Day.