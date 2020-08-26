Pence makes last minute decision to address Wisconsin unrest in RNC speech

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some excerpts from Vice President Mike Pence's speech that you can expect to hear tonight. President Trump is going to Baltimore's Fort McHenry to attend the speech.

On the decision voters need to make this November:

"On November 3rd, ask yourself: Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression? Or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?"

On the Trump Administration's support for law and order:

"President Trump and I know the men and women that put on the uniform of law enforcement are the best of us. They put their lives on the line every day."

"The American people know we don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement, and standing with African-American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns."

"From the first days of this Administration, we have done both. And we will keep doing both for four more years in the White House."

On Joe Biden:

"Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a quote, 'implicit bias' against minorities."

"And when asked whether he'd support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"The hard truth is...you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

"Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we're not going to defund the police--not now, not ever."

On the Two Paths America Faces:

"When you consider their agenda, it's clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a trojan horse for a radical left.

The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher.

Last week, Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot, but the truth is...our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country.

It's not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or more Democrat. The choice in this election is whether America remains America.

It's whether we will leave to our children and our grandchildren a country grounded in our highest ideals of freedom, free markets, and the unalienable right to life and liberty--or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that is fundamentally transformed into something else."

Obtained by CNN's Nikki Carvajal