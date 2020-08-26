Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Hurricane Laura

live news

Live

RNC day 3

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Republican National Convention 2020: Day 3

By Melissa Macaya, Rebekah Metzler, Jessica Estepa, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:53 p.m. ET, August 26, 2020
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
34 min ago

Powerful aides seek to highlight Trump's support for women

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

RNC
RNC

He may come off like a bully when insults women's looks or — as he did with the Democratic running mate — call them crazed, but a roster of female White House advisers hoped to convey a different side of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Kayleigh McEnany, his fourth press secretary, recounted Trump's support when she became a new mom. Kellyanne Conway, the outgoing presidential counselor who also spoke Wednesday, has said her recent decision to leave the White House to focus on her family was made with Trump's full backing.

It's a side of Trump many of his aides have long insisted is there in private: the man who cares for his employees, gives women a boost in the workplace and generally is aware of the challenges they confront.

But it's one that is rarely evident in public. Recently, Trump has taken to addressing American "housewives" in tweets, a dated term that doesn't capture in full the scope of the female electorate — including the working women who are boosting him on Wednesday.

Trump's political advisers have watched with increasing concern as polls showed his support among women — and specifically White women — sliding. Trump has scrambled to make amends, including targeting women in his efforts to roll back anti-segregation rules.

But the President's aides have said privately he must do more. Women voters have rated him poorly on his handling of coronavirus and give him poor marks for his divisive behavior and rhetoric.

58 min ago

Sen. Marsha Blackburn praises the "heroes of our law enforcement and armed services"

RNC
RNC

As the upper Midwest remains under duress following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, discussed the importance of law enforcement in the US, calling them "heroes."

"I want to talk to you about another kind of hero. The kind Democrats don’t recognize, because they don’t fit into their narrative. I’m talking about the heroes of our law enforcement and armed services," Blackburn said tonight during the Republican National Convention. "Leftists try to turn them into villains. They try to cancel them. But I’m here to tell you that these heroes can’t be cancelled."

Blackburn's perspective was inspired by her father, who served in the Army during WWII and who volunteered with the sheriff's department for 30 years after returning home, she said.

More on Wisconsin: A 17-year-old Illinois resident connected to an overnight shooting during a protest in Kenosha was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to police in Antioch, Illinois.

Wisconsin authorities issued an arrest warrant charging Kyle Rittenhouse with first-degree intentional homicide, Antioch Police said. He is in the custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer him from Illinois to Wisconsin. Antioch is located about 15 to 20 miles from Kenosha, just across the state border.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis confirmed that a 17-year-old Antioch resident has been charged in a shooting incident and said that the man "was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place."

Watch:

51 min ago

Noem tries to paint GOP as inclusive and blames Democrats for violence

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

RNC
RNC

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the first speech at the Republican convention on Wednesday, focusing on the idea that America’s “founding principles are under attack.” 

"This year, the choice for Americans is between a man who values these ideals and all that can be built because of them, and a man who isn’t guided by these ideals and coincidentally, has built nothing," Noem said.

Noem, the staunch ally who welcomed President Donald Trump to Mt. Rushmore for its first Fourth of July fireworks in years this summer, and reportedly produced a mock-up of the monument to include Trump’s face, appeared to compare Trump to Abraham Lincoln during her RNC speech.

“He was concerned for the people who had seen their property destroyed, their families attacked, and their lives threatened or even taken away. These good people were becoming tired of, and disgusted with, a government that offered them no protection,” Noem said of Lincoln, adding, “Sound familiar?” 

Amid ongoing demonstrations in Wisconsin, turned deadly overnight, Noem sought to convey both an inclusive message about the party and one which blame Democrats for violence that’s transpired at anti-police brutality protests across the country this year.  

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder,” she said, later adding, “Our party respects individuals based on who they are. We don’t divide people based on their beliefs or their roots. We don’t shun people who think for themselves. We respect everyone equally under the Constitution and treat them as Martin Luther King, Jr. wished, according to the content of their character and not the color of their skin.” 

Watch:

58 min ago

Wisconsin violence hangs over RNC as protests grow

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

David Goldman/AP
David Goldman/AP

A crisis is brewing in the upper Midwest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A prayer for peace in the city opened Tuesday night’s Republican National Convention, but Trump has since sought to use the violence there to advance his “law and order” message, chastising the state’s governor before eventually saying he was sending in federal law enforcement.

The events in Kenosha provide an unsettling backdrop for Trump's convention – though the unrest does seem to fit into it's pro-law enforcement theme, which continue on Wednesday with scheduled speeches from a man whose wife was murdered and the president of the National Association of Police Organizations.

But they also lay bare the consequences of Trump's actions and provide another stark reminder of how Trump has stoked racial divisions during his presidency. Two featured convention speakers on Monday, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were filmed brandishing guns at a group of protesters who were walking along the neighborhood’s private street, en route to the St. Louis mayor’s residence to advocate for policing reform.

How speakers -- particularly those representing the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence -- address the unrest in Wisconsin on Wednesday remains to be seen. The President's rival Joe Biden said Wednesday he'd spoken with Blake's family and said protests must be peaceful. A White House official told CNN’s Jim Acosta efforts have been made to connect Trump with the Blake’s family but the President hasn't specifically addressed Blake's shooting. The White House released a statement broadly condemning violence on Wednesday: "President Trump condemns violence in all forms and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

40 min ago

The convention begins with a political prayer

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

RNC
RNC

At the beginning of the third night of the Republican National Convention, Rabbi Shubert Spero prayed for "divine protection over our brothers and sisters in the path of storms along our Gulf Coast."

Further in the prayer, Rabbi Spero praised constitutional rights such as the freedom of speech and expression as well as religious freedom. He also hailed President Trump for "his determination to defend and maintain the God-given rights of our citizens as enshrined in our Constitution and in our declaration."

Here’s an excerpt from his prayer:

“Father, we pray that this outlook and mindset, this form of government continues as has been our history, especially now when to our horror, it is being challenged. And so we pray that God gives strength and health to our President, who has splendidly demonstrated daily his determination to defend and maintain the God-given rights of our citizens as enshrined in our constitution and in our declaration, eloquently passed down through our Judaeo-Christian tradition.
President Trump has stood up fearlessly against those who are corrupting the term social justice so as to deny Americans their birthright and these divine gifts. May God protect him. May God bless all those in government and among our citizens who seek to honor, defend and preserve our heritage.”

In a political closing to the prayer, he renewed Trump’s campaign call.

“May God continue to make America great, and may we continue to be his people, one nation, under God and let us say amen,” he said in his closing.

Watch:

1 hr 4 min ago

Pence not expected to address Wisconsin tonight

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence isn't expected to address the unrest unfolding on the streets of Wisconsin during his speech at the Republican National Convention tonight, a source familiar with the address tells CNN. 

This person said mention of Wisconsin had never been included in the draft, but a separate source said earlier Wednesday that Pence would reference it tonight. It's not clear what changed as events shifted dramatically throughout the day, but it is certain that the events in Kenosha will loom over the third night of the RNC. 

Beyond tweeting about sending in law enforcement to Wisconsin, President Trump has not publicly commented on the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Aides have said he is waiting for more information. He has been briefed by the attorney general and aides have been in contact with the governor's office. 

It's a familiar pattern in the Trump White House where Pence will delay commenting on a matter until the President has weighed in. That appears to be the case here in Fort McHenry tonight. 

1 hr 15 min ago

The third night of the RNC has begun.

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson

RNC
RNC

The third night of the Republican National Convention has kicked off. Vice President Mike Pence will step into the convention's leading role this evening as the party looks to push President Donald Trump's pro-police "law and order" message on the same night sports stars make a historic protest against police brutality.

Pence is expected to make the case that Joe Biden would lead the country in a dangerously liberal direction as he defends the Trump presidency. A major theme of both his address and the night as a whole will be support for law enforcement. The theme of the night contrasts sharply with National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball teams announcing they will not play in their Wednesday night games to protest police violence against Black people.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided against playing Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake — a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times in the back as he tried to enter an SUV with his children in the vehicle — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is close to Milwaukee. The two other playoff games scheduled to be played Wednesday night were then also postponed as players decided to join the Bucks in the protest.

It's a historic moment in the sporting world that will stand starkly against the Republican messages of support for police and regular calls for athletes to stick to sports instead of making political statements. Pence is expected to address players kneeling during the National Anthem as a form of protest against police brutality and both Trump and Pence have repeatedly criticized players who have taken a knee as disrespectful to the flag and to American values.

Throughout the spring and summer as Americans filled the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, Pence has tried to reframe the debate as an attack on police. In numerous swing state appearances this summer, he has inaccurately suggested that the former vice president would side with far-left activists who favor defunding the police.

Read more here.

1 hr 46 min ago

Key things to watch on night 3 of the RNC 

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway.
Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway. AP, Getty Images

The third night of the Republican National Convention is this evening, and will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are among the scheduled speakers, alongside several women in high-ranking political positions within the Republican Party across the country and Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old who won a North Carolina Republican congressional primary over a candidate backed by Trump.

The night is also expected to feature a military veteran, a civil rights activist and the president of the National Association of Police Organizations.

Like Tuesday's speeches, Wednesday's appearances are expected to be a mix of pre-taped remarks, pre-cut videos and live broadcasts. The Trump campaign has said to prepare for surprises and expect President Donald Trump to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Day three of the convention is set to focus the theme: "Land of Heroes."

Here are key things to watch tonight:

  • Pence at Fort McHenry: The vice president will deliver his speech from Fort McHenry in Maryland. The raising of the American flag at the fort during the War of 1812, which signaled American victory over the British in the Battle of Baltimore, was the inspiration for Francis Scott Key's "The Star-Spangled Banner." Over the last two nights, the convention's concluding speeches have sought to deliver more unifying messages than the preceding speakers. But even though Pence doesn't typically see himself as Trump's attack dog, a Trump campaign official told CNN's Jim Acosta the vice president knows he has a job to do, and to expect Pence to "take some lumber to Joe" Biden in the convention's concluding speech on Wednesday night.
  • Addressing demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin: Pence will address the racial unrest in America in his speech at Fort McHenry, according to the senior Republican official. He will make a particular mention of the violence unfolding in Wisconsin, where two people were killed overnight and a third injured during the third straight night of demonstrations in Kenosha over the police shooting of Blake, the official said. Convention speakers have spoken generally about ongoing protests against brutality, largely decrying their cause as a liberal one and defending the police.
  • GOP women in power, including Kellyanne Conway: Conway is among the list of scheduled speakers at the RNC Wednesday evening, speaking just a few days after she abruptly announced she would be leaving her White House job. In 2016, Conway became the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race. After the election, she became counselor to the President and has remained one of the President's longest-serving advisers. Conway is among a list of standout women in GOP leadership roles expected to speak on Wednesday. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the youngest Republican ever to be elected to Congress, are also scheduled to speak.

Read more about tonight's events here.

1 hr 41 min ago

Trump campaign previews tonight's speakers

From CNN’s Donald Judd

David T. Foster III/Pool/Getty Images
David T. Foster III/Pool/Getty Images

On a call with reporters earlier today, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh previewed tonight’s keynote speech from Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will speak from Fort McHenry, the inspiration for Francis Scott Key’s Star Spangled Banner

“We expect the vice president to deliver a stirring speech, honoring what makes America great,” Murtaugh told reporters on a call. “He will talk in optimistic tones about our future as Americans, and he will lay out the very real and important accomplishments of President Trump's administration, despite, he will note, a media obsessed with whatever the day to day distractions are in the swamp in Washington, DC”

Pence will focus on the Trump administration’s accomplishments, Murtaugh said, “especially as compared to the platitudes that are all that we hear from Joe Biden.”

President Donald Trump will appear in tonight’s program, as he has every night this week so far.