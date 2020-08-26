Powerful aides seek to highlight Trump's support for women

RNC

He may come off like a bully when insults women's looks or — as he did with the Democratic running mate — call them crazed, but a roster of female White House advisers hoped to convey a different side of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Kayleigh McEnany, his fourth press secretary, recounted Trump's support when she became a new mom. Kellyanne Conway, the outgoing presidential counselor who also spoke Wednesday, has said her recent decision to leave the White House to focus on her family was made with Trump's full backing.

It's a side of Trump many of his aides have long insisted is there in private: the man who cares for his employees, gives women a boost in the workplace and generally is aware of the challenges they confront.

But it's one that is rarely evident in public. Recently, Trump has taken to addressing American "housewives" in tweets, a dated term that doesn't capture in full the scope of the female electorate — including the working women who are boosting him on Wednesday.

Trump's political advisers have watched with increasing concern as polls showed his support among women — and specifically White women — sliding. Trump has scrambled to make amends, including targeting women in his efforts to roll back anti-segregation rules.

But the President's aides have said privately he must do more. Women voters have rated him poorly on his handling of coronavirus and give him poor marks for his divisive behavior and rhetoric.