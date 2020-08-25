Melania Trump offers comfort to families suffering during pandemic: "I want you to know you are not alone"
First lady Melania Trump sought to provide some comfort to families suffering during the coronavirus pandemic and vowed that her husband would "will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."
"I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy, Covid-19, swept across our beautiful country. And impacted all of us," she said. "My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone."
She vowed that the Trump administration would "not stop fighting until there's an effective treatment on or vaccine available to everyone."
The first lady went on to thank frontline workers for the tireless fight against coronavirus.
"I want to extend my gratitude on to you all of the health care professionals, frontline workers and teachers who stepped up in these difficult times," she said. "Despite the risk to yourselves and your own families you put our country first and my husband and I are grateful."
Fact check: Pompeo’s claims on North Korean diplomacy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump “lowered the temperature and, against all odds, got North Korean leadership to the table.”
“No nuclear tests, no long-range missile tests and Americans held captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of heroes who fought in Korea," he said.
Facts First: This lacks context. While Trump did meet twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he has little progress to show for those summits. North Korea launched a number of projectiles earlier this year and although there hasn’t been a known nuclear test inside North Korea since September 2017, a UN report found that Pyongyang is continuing work on its nuclear program.
Trump’s second summit with Kim in February 2019 ended without a joint agreement after Kim insisted sanctions be lifted. Working level talks have broken down, and in November 2019 the North Korean Foreign Ministry said it was not "interested" in further meetings with the US.
North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains presumed to be of US service members killed during the 1950-1953 Korean War in July 2018. The effort to retrieve the remains, which has long been touted by Trump as evidence of the success of his first Singapore summit with Kim, was suspended in May 2019.
Pompeo seeks to cast Trump as the ultimate dealmaker in unprecedented RNC appearance
The unprecedented appearance of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at President Trump’s convention — which aides say came at the President’s own request — is a clue at how Trump views his first term foreign policy achievements.
Staged on a hotel rooftop in Jerusalem, Pompeo sought to cast Trump as the ultimate dealmaker, his location highlighting a recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations that Trump helped broker.
Voters in the US consistently rank foreign policy near the bottom of their most important issues, though in a broader sense, America’s role in the world and how allies now regard the United States has played heavily in Democrats’ messaging during this election.
Trump has mostly shrugged off suggestions that America is viewed as a less reliable partner, saying his goal isn’t to make life easier for either foreign friends or foes. While he claims to have great relationships with western leaders, he has also appeared cozy with strongmen and dictators — including his praise for Turkey’s leader during a taped segment on Monday.
Ultimately, there are few experienced Republican national security voices outside the administration who have appeared willing to defend Trump’s policies. Many have said outright they oppose them. And several of Trump’s onetime aides — including his former national security adviser John Bolton and his former Defense Secretary James Mattis — have raised serious questions about his decision-making.
That has given people once considered outside the foreign policy mainstream more clout. Sen. Rand Paul, who has rankled his party’s leadership at times with anti-interventionist views, was invited to speak Tuesday to underscore his stance.
He said Trump aimed to “end war rather than start one” and refused to “leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.”
Pompeo: "This President has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world"
Speaking from Jerusalem via pre-tapped remarks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised President Trump's foreign policy, saying that his family is "more safe, and their freedoms more secure, because President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it's worked."
Pompeo went on to highlight particular Trump policies in China, North Korea, the Middle East and in making NATO "stronger." Pompeo also touted the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this President has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world," Pompeo said.
"As a soldier, I saw, first hand, people desperate to flee to freedom. The way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver," Pompeo continued.
"An American hostage imprisoned in Turkey for two years, Pastor Andrew Brunson, said upon his release that he survived his ordeal with these words of scripture, 'Be faithful, endure and finish well.' If we stay the course, we will," the secretary of state said in closing.
Some context: Pompeo's decision to address the RNC from pre-tapped remarks from Jerusalem breaks with past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. It has drawn scrutiny and scorn from diplomats.
A State Department spokesperson and another source familiar with the situation defended the move by saying Pompeo would deliver the remarks in his personal capacity and that no taxpayer funds would be used.
However, in his July cable, Pompeo himself noted that "presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace."
Earlier today, House Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, opened an investigation into Pompeo's controversial decision to address the RNC.
Castro said in a statement Tuesday that the "American people deserve a full investigation."
With reporting from CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak
Eric Trump calls Biden a "total pushover" on China and "a giant relief for terrorists"
Like half-sister Tiffany Trump who spoke before him, President Trump's son Eric did not share personal stories about his father, but focused his speech on touting the President's economic, health care and foreign policy agenda.
He sought to contrast the efforts of the current administration and Joe Biden’s policy platform, saying the "American spirit" that built the Hoover Dam and "defeated fascism" would "defeat the empty, oppressive, and radical views of the extreme left" in November.
"Under President Trump, freedom will never be a thing of the past. That’s what a vote for Donald Trump represents," he added. "It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag."
He said Joe Biden "is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business."
He also called Biden "a total pushover" on China and who would be "a giant relief for terrorists."
Trump's son, an executive vice president for the Trump Organization, used the end of his speech to send a direct message to his father.
"I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the frontlines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop," he said.
He added, "Dad, let’s make Uncle Robert proud this week," referencing Robert Trump, the President's brother who recently died.
Trump's convention speech comes a day after New York Attorney General Letitia James sought for him to be deposed in an investigation of the Trump Organization. He did not address the issue at the convention.
RNC plays video of Trump overseeing naturalization ceremony at White House
The Republican National Convention showed a video of President Donald Trump overseeing a naturalization ceremony for five new US citizens at the White House on Tuesday.
“Today America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God’s earth. Congratulations,” the President said at the ceremony, which occurred earlier in the day on Tuesday.
The event was not open to reporters or photographers, and a video of the ceremony was later posted on the official White House YouTube channel.
“You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” Trump said. “It’s not so easy. You went through a lot, and we appreciate you being here with us today.”
In his remarks, Trump called US citizenship the “most prized, treasured, cherished, and priceless possession anywhere in the world.”
“There’s no higher honor,” the President said.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf administered the oath to the five people.
“Mr. President,” Wolf said, “I want to again commend you for your dedication to the rule of law and for restoring integrity to our immigration system.”
Florida's Jeanette Núñez says election is a choice between capitalism and socialism
Florida's lieutenant governor, Republican Jeanette Núñez, highlighted her Cuban heritage in her speech at the RNC this evening and depicted the upcoming election as a choice between capitalism and the socialism her parents left behind when they fled Fidel Castro's Cuba.
"Fellow Americans, the fabric of our nation is in peril," she said. "Daily the radical left systemically chisels away at the freedoms we cherish... [they] normalize socialism to dismantle our Constitution."
"Let me assure you, socialism does not offer opportunity, socialism deprives," she continued. "It is a falsehood that feigns promises for the masses and consistently yields only misery. They pedal dangerous ideologies and normalize socialism to dismantle our Constitution."
Núñez's appeals comes as Republicans work to make up ground in Florida, a key battleground state where Cuban-Americans, make up a powerful voting bloc. Recent polling suggests President Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in that state.
"Americans have a choice, we can go down a dark road of chaos, and government control or we can choose the path of freedom and opportunity that was paved by those who sacrificed everything to preserve the American dream for future generations," Núñez added.
Trump blatantly uses his presidential powers to advance a political message
President Donald Trump’s two “surprise” appearances during Tuesday’s convention blatantly used his presidential powers to advance a political message — advancing the impression that Republicans are exploiting his office to support his reelection.
In pre-taped videos, Trump issued a pardon for a man who robbed a bank in Nevada and later founded an organization for former inmates; the President also presided over a naturalization ceremony for new American citizen. The two acts flex the powers of the incumbency during the highest-profile political event of the calendar.
All presidents, in some way, use the powers of their office when it comes time for reelection. That includes highlighting executive orders that benefit key voting blocs or touting foreign policy achievements only available to the sitting commander-in-chief.
But never have those moves been so blatantly staged for political gain — as they appeared to be Tuesday, with highly-produced videos meant for debut at a political convention.
Trump had already been accused of violating ethics norms by utilizing the White House for his convention speech on Thursday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose speech Tuesday is unprecedented for the country’s top diplomat, is now being investigated by House Democrats for the convention speech he taped from a hotel rooftop during an official trip to Israel.
But the two appearances Trump was planning Tuesday were the most direct use of his office for political gain. Pardon power is one of the most sweeping prerogatives a president enjoys, spelled out in the Constitution. Trump has previously deployed it for political allies or people with high-profile cases.
On Tuesday, the White House released a video clip on YouTube of Trump issuing a full pardon for Jon Ponder, a former bank robber and the founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, a ministry in Las Vegas that helps those who are incarcerated reintegrate back into the community.
They also posted a video of Trump overseeing a naturalization ceremony for five new US citizens. He emphasized the achievements of each of the citizens, and congratulated them on coming to the country legally.
“You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” the President told the participants.
Both events occurred at the White House. Administration officials have said previously that Trump’s use of the building doesn’t violate any laws, and that staffers are permitted to participate on their own time as long as his appearances occur in the residence portion and not the West Wing.
Police officer who adopted baby of heroin addict praises Trump at RNC for combating opioid epidemic
Police officer Ryan Holets, who adopted a baby born to a homeless woman addicted to heroin in 2017, praised President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention for his leadership combating the opioid epidemic.
“I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction, and that’s why I’m enormously grateful to the President for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction,” Holets said.
Holets was first lady Melania Trump's guest at the State of the Union address in 2018. He said his daughter, Hope, is now a “thriving two-year-old,” and that her mother is approaching three years of recovery.
“We are fortunate, America, to have a President who cares deeply for the downtrodden, and who works tirelessly to find solutions. A President who doesn’t just talk about problems, but stops and helps,” Holets said.
He said, “President Trump is the leader we’ve needed the last four years, and he is the leader we need for the next four years. You see, Donald Trump is the right President at the right time.”