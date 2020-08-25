First Lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House on August 25, in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump sought to provide some comfort to families suffering during the coronavirus pandemic and vowed that her husband would "will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

"I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy, Covid-19, swept across our beautiful country. And impacted all of us," she said. "My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone."

She vowed that the Trump administration would "not stop fighting until there's an effective treatment on or vaccine available to everyone."

The first lady went on to thank frontline workers for the tireless fight against coronavirus.

"I want to extend my gratitude on to you all of the health care professionals, frontline workers and teachers who stepped up in these difficult times," she said. "Despite the risk to yourselves and your own families you put our country first and my husband and I are grateful."