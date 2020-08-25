Speaking from the Rose Garden, the first lady is expected to give an uplifting speech reflecting on her work with children, her "Be Best" initiative, her second-term agenda and some of her favorite moments of the past three-and-a-half years as she makes the case that her husband should be reelected. Advisers have said that her speech was not vetted by anyone in the West Wing.
She is hoping to turn the page from the plagiarism controversy that surrounded her 2016 speech when the Trump campaign acknowledged that passages from her remarks had been taken from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech to the Democratic National Convention, in what was framed as an innocent mistake by a writer who helped her with the speech.
Her chief of staff and former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Tuesday morning that "every word in this speech is from her" and that it would be an "authentic" address that "comes from the heart."
What you need to know about Melania Trump's speech tonight
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham was the primary speech writer for the first lady – Grisham has written the majority of FLOTUS speeches since early 2018.
As with most things, she did not run the content of her speech by anyone in the West Wing or the campaign ahead of time – nor was it vetted upon completion by the West Wing.
The first lady operates completely in a silo, and this speech, even considering what happened in 2016 with the plagiarism, is no exception.
Historically, it’s incredibly rare that a first lady does not work in tandem with the campaign or the administration on a national address of this magnitude.
The speech set-up is already done in the East Room of the White House in case the rain forces her speech indoors. The East Room, of course, is the same room where Friday the Trumps hosted a funeral for Robert Trump.
Melania again shunned professional speechwriters for this Republican National Convention address, a decision that raised eyebrows in campaign and west wing circles, considering the debacle of 2016. In 2016, she was offered the services of seasoned GOP political speechwriters, but rejected their drafts and instead went with Meredith McIver, a Trump Organization staffer. A plagiarism scandal ensued after that speech.
This is not only the first campaign appearance for Trump 2020 by Melania, it will likely also be her last. She has no fundraisers, speeches or travel for planned for the rest of the foreseeable future and like 2016, no intention of being an active campaign spouse, according to a source familiar.
14 min ago
The second night of the RNC kicks off tonight. Here are key things to watch.
Like Monday night's speeches in Washington, most of Tuesday's speeches are scheduled to be taped from an empty auditorium in downtown DC.
President Donald Trump is not scheduled to speak during Tuesday's events, but the campaign has promised surprise appearances by the President throughout the week.
Notable speeches will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, first lady Melania Trump, and Tiffany and Eric Trump — two of the President's children.
After adopting a "Land of Promise" theme on Monday, the convention will move on to the theme "Land of Opportunity" on Tuesday.
Here are key things to watch tonight:
Melania Trump's speech: The first lady is Tuesday's closer, delivering the night's final remarks from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, which she unveiled this past weekend. While this would typically be a time when presidential spouses would be seen headlining campaign stops, Melania Trump has opted to stay away from the 2020 trail so far. The convention speech will mark the first time in a long time that she's back in campaign mode.The speech was not vetted by anyone in the West Wing, nor did anyone on the President's staff approve the content, the first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN. Grisham also said the content of the speech is "positive and uplifting," adding it is "very forward-looking."
Pompeo from Israel: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the Republican convention from Jerusalem, delivering a pre-taped address that will break with the past precedent of US secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. The remarks from Israel come a month after Pompeo reminded employees to "not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process" in a cable obtained by CNN. A State Department spokesperson and another source familiar with the situation told CNN Pompeo would deliver the remarks in his personal capacity and that no taxpayer funds would be used. The speech serves as an opportunity for Republicans to highlight the Trump administration's foreign policy agenda.
Trump's children: Two of the President's children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, are also scheduled to speak on Tuesday night. Tiffany Trump, the President's only daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, is seen campaigning less frequently for her father than her older siblings. But while she doesn't often speak at political engagements, she did speak at the Republican convention in 2016. Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, will also speak -- a day after New York Attorney General Letitia James sought for him to be deposed in an investigation of the company.
14 min ago
Speaker removed from tonight's RNC program after tweeting anti-Semitic conspiracy theory
From CNN's Brian Rokus
A previously-scheduled speaker at tonight’s Republican National Convention session has been suddenly pulled from the program after it came to light that she had retweeted a thread promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son was killed by a drunk driver, had been included in a list of excerpts of speakers’ remarks sent by the campaign earlier Tuesday evening. But the latest rundown of speakers sent by the network pool does not have her listed as a speaker.
Mendoza tweeted an apology saying, “I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”
Mendoza was also identified as an advisory board member of Steve Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” organization in a March 2019 Facebook post. Bannon and three others involved in that group have been charged with defrauding donors.
According to excerpts from her speech tonight, Mendoza was scheduled to say:
“President Donald Trump is the FIRST political leader we’ve ever seen take on the radical Left to finally secure our border and to end illegal immigration since day one. I’ve met him many times and I know what’s in his heart…I know what he hopes and dreams for this country.” “President Trump knows what it takes to make America great again. He knows the formula for America’s greatness is simple. It’s everything Brandon represented: Ensure law and order and protect the vulnerable, give generously to your community, love your family, deeply, and practice your faith.”
The Daily Beast was first to report news of the tweet.
25 min ago
Trump pardons Jon Ponder, bank robber who founded reintegration program after prison
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Trump issued a pardon for Jon Ponder, who was arrested for robbing a bank and has since founded a reintegration program for former prisoners, ahead of the Republican National Convention's primetime speeches on Tuesday. Ponder is slated to speak this evening.
In a White House video announcing the pardon, Trump called Ponder’s life story a “beautiful testament to the power of redemption.”
"We believe that each person is made by god for a purpose," the President added. "I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream."
Ponder joined Trump inside the White House alongside former FBI agent Richard Beasley, who arrested him in 2004 and is now a good friend.
"My hope for America is that formerly incarcerated people will be afforded the opportunity to take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chanced," Ponder said in the video. "My hope for America is that law enforcement and people in the communities across our country can come together and realize that as Americans, we have more in common than we have differences."
In February, Trump attended a graduation ceremony in Las Vegas for former prisoners who participated in Ponder’s nonprofit program. At the ceremony, the President said he was asked to give Ponder a pardon.
“Ware giving him absolute consideration, and I have a feeling he’s going to get that full pardon. I have a feeling. I can’t tell you, but I have a feeling,” Trump said at the time.
Trump has granted clemency to more than two dozen individuals since taking office. Sometimes, the President has used the executive power after being swayed by celebrities, friends or insiders advocating for him to make the move. And frequently, he’s used the pardon power to make a political statement or to help out old friends.
Among the list are individuals granted clemency by Trump is Alice Johnson, who faced a life sentence on charges related to possession of cocaine. After Kim Kardashian West advocated on Johnson’s behalf, Trump commuted her sentence in 2018. Johnson is also scheduled to speak at the convention on Thursday.
The list includes several orders absolving old friends and conservative politicians from their crimes, including clemency for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, conservative author Dinesh D’Souza and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.
And more recently, Trump commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence, after Stone, a longtime friend and former Trump adviser was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress in part, prosecutors said, to protect the President.
Trump’s most recent act of clemency was a posthumous pardon for Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Some experts have said Anthony likely wouldn’t have wanted a pardon.
31 min ago
Rep. Castro opens investigation into Pompeo's RNC speech
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
Rep. Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, has opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to speak at the Republican National Convention.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro cites the Hatch Act and State Department policies on political activities, writing, “It is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting Secretary of State to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal.”
“In furtherance of the constitutionally mandated obligation to conduct oversight of the State Department, as well as to determine whether and legislative action is necessary, to address this matter, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations intends to examine this issue carefully,” Castro wrote.
He called for Biegun to arrange for a briefing and provide written answers by September 1 to a number of questions related to the legal authorization for the RNC speech, use of State Department resources and staff, and his official trip to the region.
In addition, Castro asked Biegun to provide by September 10 “Any and all records prepared by or sent to or from the Office of the Legal Adviser on or after December 3, 2019 regarding restrictions on political activities by Secretary Pompeo or Presidential Appointees or Political Appointees; and (a) list of expenditures from the trip during which Secretary Pompeo recorded his remarks to the RNC, including receipts demonstrating that any expenses incurred by the State Department were reimbursed by the RNC, Trump’s campaign, or other outside sponsors.”
CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.
Some background: Pompeo's decision to address the RNC in pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem breaks with past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. It has drawn scrutiny and scorn from diplomats.
A State Department spokesperson and another source familiar with the situation defended the move by saying Pompeo would deliver the remarks in his personal capacity and that no taxpayer funds would be used.
However, in his July cable, Pompeo himself noted that "presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace."
On night two of the Republican National Convention, the GOP is highlighting another conservative at the center of an incident that went viral.
The RNC on Monday featured the St. Louis couple — the McCloskeys — who went viral in late June after they were seen with brandishing guns outside their mansion at protesters walking on a private street en route to demonstrate outside the St. Louis mayor's residence. The mayor lives on a nearby public street and the protesters were going down a street that doesn't reach the mayor's house, a St. Louis city official said. The Missouri couple was charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.
Monday's remarks also featured Kim Klacik, a GOP congressional candidate who starred in a viral video about "the reality for Black people" in Baltimore.
On Tuesday, the convention will feature Nick Sandmann, a Kentucky teenager who was at the center of a viral video controversy in which he was filmed while wearing a MAGA hat with his student group at the Lincoln Memorial after his group encountered other groups of protesters.
He sued numerous news organizations and has so far reached settlements with the Washington Post and CNN.
43 min ago
Pompeo tweets ahead of tonight's RNC speech
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his excitement ahead of his Republican National Convention speech tonight.
“President Trump has ensured the safety of America — and SECURED our many FREEDOMS, which is the cornerstone of this great nation,” he tweeted from his personal account today. “I look forward to sharing with you how the President has delivered on that mission TONIGHT!”
Pompeo appeared to have pretaped his speech from the roof of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.
CNN reported Monday that Pompeo’s unprecedented decision to deliver a speech to the convention comes just a month after he warned employees to "not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process” and cited guidance that “presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace.”
December 2019 guidance from the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser states — in bold with parts italicized — that "Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event."
53 min ago
Democrats cast Monday's RNC as "dark, dystopian"
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
On a press call with reporters, the Biden campaign cast Monday evening's tone of the Republican National Convention as "dark" and "dystopian."
"The American people didn't need the dark, dystopian vision for our country that was on display last night at the Republican Convention," Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, said. "We're already living through that reality because of Donald Trump's failures as president. We heard a lot last night about how cancel culture is going to ruin your life, but very little about how Donald Trump's mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis might end it, like it tragically has for almost 180,000 Americans. We heard about the great economy that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not a morsel of regret for how Trump's failed leadership has squandered it starting even before COVID hit."
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem "reckless" and "counter to the traditions of our country."
"For him to do this I think further shows that this administration is willing to politicize the State of Israel and use it as a political wedge as opposed to a rallying cry for us to come together and continue our traditions of bipartisan support for the State of Israel," Booker said. "To me, it's reckless, it is counter to the traditions of our country, it is counter to the mandates that he put forward to State Department personnel."
Booker added that the President seems to be "trampling" upon the ideas that there are some places that are "sacrosanct" and should not be used in a political capacity.